Beatbot AquaSense Pro Pool Cleaning Robot Wins Prestigious iF Design Award 2024

Company's revolutionary robotic pool cleaner recognized for cutting-edge features and eco-friendly design

RICHMOND, Texas, March 4, 2024 /CNW/ -- Beatbot , the brand pioneering the cutting-edge pool cleaning robot, today announces the Beatbot AquaSense Pro has been named a winner of the iF Design Award 2024, one of the most prestigious global design awards. The AquaSense Pro was recognized in the discipline of pool cleaning technology, particularly pointing to the Submarine Propulsion Design Technology, ultrasonic radars for efficient cleaning, reagent modules for maintaining water quality, and modern streamlined exterior design.

Beatbot AquaSense Pro recognized at iF Design Award 2024

Beatbot AquaSense Pro stands out as an advanced option in pool cleaning technology, including the industry-first 9-motor system that powers its 5-in-1 cleaning solution covering water clarification, water surface, waterline, walls and floor, intelligent path optimization powered by a quad-core processor, two-by-two independent roller brushes, and powerful wall cleaning capabilities with a brushless main-pump motor delivering up to 5500 GPH suction. Its eco-friendly cordless design and extreme safety and reliability, backed by 15+ certifications including ETL, CEC, and IP68, further solidifies its position as an industry-leading product.

Apart from its industry-leading functionality, the Beatbot AquaSense Pro also showcases superb craftsmanship and a strong sense of technology in its design. The product features advanced Japanese IMR coating technology, highlighting its quality and seamlessly blending professionalism with futuristic design aesthetics.

"We are thrilled to receive highly-regarded recognition from the iF Design Award 2024 for our Beatbot AquaSense Pro," said York Guo, the marketing director of Beatbot. "At Beatbot, we are not only dedicated to continuous innovation in product functionalities but also to exploring and advancing in aesthetic design and user experience. This momentum into the spring and summer season elevates our commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology, delivering cutting-edge solutions that enhance the pool cleaning experience. We are proud to be recognized for our efforts in creating a product that prioritizes efficiency, performance and user convenience."

Technology that stands out against competition

The iF Design Awards is organized annually by the iF International Forum Design GmbH, the world's oldest independent design organization based in Hannover, Germany. This year, the organization received nearly 11,000 entries from 72 countries. The cutting-edge technology behind the Beatbot AquaSense Pro impressed the 132-member jury of independent experts, standing out for its outstanding performance in functional innovation, user experience, and aesthetic design.

The award-winning Beatbot AquaSense Pro is now available for commercial sales at $2,199.00 on Beatbot's official website and Amazon store. Experience superior pool cleaning technology and discover more about the Beatbot AquaSense Pro and its regular variant, the Beatbot AquaSense , at https://beatbot.com/ .

About Beatbot:

Redefine Smart Pool Care. Beatbot is a technology brand dedicated to the global robotization of swimming pool environments. Founded by industry experts with over 10 years of experience in leading home robotics companies, the company is growing rapidly, with offices in multiple countries and a strong team of over 80 R&D members. Pioneering core technologies like brushless water pumps, AUV spatial locomotion, sonar laser SLAM, and space mapping navigation algorithms, Beatbot has secured numerous patents and pioneered industry-first innovations. Currently, we hold over 131 patents (granted and under application), including 51 patents for inventions. The brand aims to lead the world in smart, all-in-one pool care robotics inheriting the legacy of top-tier home robotics companies, and is driven by a commitment to product excellence. Beatbot's mission is to redefine pool care, address industry challenges, enhance performance, and deliver hassle-free pool care experiences.

Media Contact:

Caroline Lam

[email protected]

SOURCE Beatbot