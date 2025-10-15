Beacon.li Unveils AI Orchestration Layer to Unify Insurance Operations at ITC Vegas 2025

News provided byBeacon.li
Oct 15, 2025, 11:00 ET
Beacon.li's AI agents cut quote turnaround by up to 70 percent and automates over 80 percent of policy inquiries, delivering rapid ROI for carriers and brokers.
LAS VEGAS, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- Beacon.li, the enterprise AI orchestration platform trusted by leaders across insurance, HR Tech, BFSI, SaaS, and retail, today announced the launch of its latest AI-powered agents tailored for the insurance industry. As digital transformation accelerates, Beacon.li's agentic layer addresses sector-wide operational frictions, automating processes across client acquisition, claims management, and policy support.
Unlike traditional automation tools, Beacon.li's workflow-centric agents coordinate entire insurance operations connecting acquisition, underwriting, claim assessment, and support into seamless, unified flows. This orchestration eliminates critical bottlenecks across P&C, motor/general, and brokers, delivering rapid ROI and audit-grade compliance.
Early production deployments report:
- 86% reduction in routine policy inquiries
- 70% faster claims processing cycles reducing settlement times from days to minutes
- 50-70% decrease in quote turnaround times
- 70% lower customer service costs, and improvement in NPS and client satisfaction
"Insurers are under unprecedented pressure to deliver instant decisions, personalized service, and bullet-proof compliance," said Rakesh Vaddadi, CEO, Beacon.li. "Point-solution bots can't keep up. Our agentic AI orchestrates entire insurance outcomes, so carriers and brokers can move faster than the speed of business while meeting every NAIC and SOC 2 standard."
Key Capabilities offered by Beacon.li's AI Agents for Insurance:
- Multimodal Claims Orchestration: Document, image, and video ingestion with fraud checks and SLA-based escalations
- NAIC-Compliant Grievance Management: Automated acknowledgment, resolution tracking, and audit trail generation
- Autonomous Policy Support: 24 × 7 multilingual assistance that closes 80% of inquiries without human intervention
- Enterprise-Grade Security: Zero backend access, SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, RBAC, and SSO-ready deployment options
About Beacon.li
Beacon.li is the enterprise AI-orchestration platform that eliminates friction across insurance, software, retail, and enterprise businesses. Its intelligent agents accelerate onboarding, automate multi-step workflows, and resolve L1–L3 support tickets autonomously, without code or backend integration. Trusted by Access Meditech, Hero Insurance, Planful, Darwinbox, Capillary Technologies, and more, Beacon.li's clients achieve 75% faster implementations, 4× higher adoption, and 90% error reduction while maintaining full enterprise security and compliance. Learn more at www.beacon.li
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2794612/Beacon_li_Logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2796059/Beacon_Insurance_Solutions.jpg
Raghav Kumar, [email protected] | +91 99022 48855
