Beacon.li Unveils AI Orchestration Layer to Unify Insurance Operations at ITC Vegas 2025

Beacon.li's AI agents cut quote turnaround by up to 70 percent and automates over 80 percent of policy inquiries, delivering rapid ROI for carriers and brokers.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- Beacon.li , the enterprise AI orchestration platform trusted by leaders across insurance, HR Tech, BFSI, SaaS, and retail, today announced the launch of its latest AI-powered agents tailored for the insurance industry . As digital transformation accelerates, Beacon.li's agentic layer addresses sector-wide operational frictions, automating processes across client acquisition, claims management, and policy support.

Beacon's 3 AI engines unify insurance: 86% fewer inquiries, 70% faster claims.

Unlike traditional automation tools, Beacon.li's workflow-centric agents coordinate entire insurance operations connecting acquisition, underwriting, claim assessment, and support into seamless, unified flows. This orchestration eliminates critical bottlenecks across P&C, motor/general, and brokers, delivering rapid ROI and audit-grade compliance.

Early production deployments report:

86% reduction in routine policy inquiries

70% faster claims processing cycles reducing settlement times from days to minutes

50-70% decrease in quote turnaround times

70% lower customer service costs, and improvement in NPS and client satisfaction

"Insurers are under unprecedented pressure to deliver instant decisions, personalized service, and bullet-proof compliance," said Rakesh Vaddadi, CEO, Beacon.li. "Point-solution bots can't keep up. Our agentic AI orchestrates entire insurance outcomes, so carriers and brokers can move faster than the speed of business while meeting every NAIC and SOC 2 standard."

Key Capabilities offered by Beacon.li's AI Agents for Insurance :

Multimodal Claims Orchestration: Document, image, and video ingestion with fraud checks and SLA-based escalations

Document, image, and video ingestion with checks and SLA-based escalations NAIC-Compliant Grievance Management: Automated acknowledgment, resolution tracking, and audit trail generation

Automated acknowledgment, resolution tracking, and audit trail generation Autonomous Policy Support: 24 × 7 multilingual assistance that closes 80% of inquiries without human intervention

24 × 7 multilingual assistance that closes 80% of inquiries without human intervention Enterprise-Grade Security: Zero backend access, SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, RBAC, and SSO-ready deployment options

About Beacon.li

Beacon.li is the enterprise AI-orchestration platform that eliminates friction across insurance, software, retail, and enterprise businesses. Its intelligent agents accelerate onboarding, automate multi-step workflows, and resolve L1–L3 support tickets autonomously, without code or backend integration. Trusted by Access Meditech, Hero Insurance, Planful, Darwinbox, Capillary Technologies, and more, Beacon.li's clients achieve 75% faster implementations, 4× higher adoption, and 90% error reduction while maintaining full enterprise security and compliance. Learn more at www.beacon.li

