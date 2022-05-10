BDO AND MICROSOFT EXPAND STRATEGIC ALLIANCE TO DRIVE BUSINESS IMPACT THROUGH DIGITAL EXCELLENCE IN THE MID-MARKET

TORONTO, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - BDO and Microsoft announce an expanded strategic alliance in which both parties will collaborate to deliver solutions that create value for BDO clients around the world. The alliance has three objectives:

Create value for BDO's mid-market clients by driving business impact through digital excellence.

Leverage the Microsoft Cloud to accelerate the digital services of BDO firms and their advisors.

Deliver the benefits of the Microsoft Cloud to a wider audience.

The increasing complexity of the business world and the challenges posed by current geopolitical and environmental changes require a new, innovative approach to meet the needs of businesses large and small. This three-year agreement will see BDO use Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, and Dynamics 365 to deliver an expanding range of innovative digital services and solutions to BDO clients around the world.

Supported by the rich experience and expertise that BDO has as a leader in the mid-market, the heartbeat of most economies, BDO clients in 164 countries and territories and across all industries will be able to use the Microsoft Cloud, Data and AI, Security, and Compliance offerings to drive digital transformation across their organizations. This will reach an estimated number of + 775K clients over the coming three years, enabling BDO to continue its commitment to address clients' data protection and compliance needs. The application of AI and an expanding range of Microsoft Cloud solutions and services will also allow BDO advisors to offer clients innovative solutions that will support them in their journey to deliver positive societal and business impact. Furthermore, BDO will make use of Microsoft's industry clouds, including the Clouds for Sustainability, for Financial Services, for Healthcare and for Retail to offer clients the industry-specific solutions and services they need to realise business transformation and growth.

BDO has made significant investments in its own digital expertise and services in recent years to further its focus on people helping people, and the expanded collaboration with Microsoft will help further BDO's purpose. BDO has already largely deployed Microsoft Teams, increasing collaboration and enhancing productivity between BDO people across markets and disciplines. BDO advisors will be able to leverage Microsoft's Enterprise Skills Initiative to advance their technical skills, increase their Microsoft solutions knowledge, and earn certifications, so they can help mid-market clients around the world, realize digital transformation, and add client value in their markets.

Keith Farlinger, BDO's Global CEO, said: "I am delighted with the expansion of our strategic alliance with Microsoft. It brings two leading global brands closer together and facilitates great opportunities for both in executing our organizations' mission across the globe: helping people achieve more. With Microsoft's support, BDO is innovating its advisory deployment and digitally managed service offerings, further driving our digital excellence, and transforming how we run our business both globally and locally. Leveraging Microsoft technologies to power BDO's services will add value and enable growth for our clients and our organization."

Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Channel Sales, and Channel Chief at Microsoft said: "Microsoft is pleased to align with BDO, a trusted mid-market advisor who works closely with mid-market customers every day. BDO's deep business knowledge combined with Microsoft Cloud solutions and services will enable business transformation and growth for clients around the world."

ABOUT BDO CANADA

BDO is a leading provider of professional services, delivering a range of assurance & accounting, tax, and advisory services. Complemented by continuously advancing technology expertise, ESG focus, and 100+ years of being connected to local communities, we're proud to cultivate ongoing relationships with clients and employees across Canada and beyond.

Our people-first approach to our talent experience has earned us multiple awards, including a spot among Canada's Top 100 Employers for 2022.

NOTE TO EDITORS:

Service provision within the international BDO network of independent member firms ('the BDO network') is coordinated by Brussels Worldwide Services BV, a limited liability company incorporated in Belgium.

Each of BDO International Limited (the governing entity of the BDO network), Brussels Worldwide Services BV and the member firms is a separate legal entity and has no liability for another such entity's acts or omissions. Nothing in the arrangements or rules of the BDO network shall constitute or imply an agency relationship or a partnership between BDO International Limited, Brussels Worldwide Services BV and/or the member firms of the BDO network.

BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO member firms.

The fee income of the member firms in the BDO network, including the members of their exclusive alliances, was US$ 11.8 billion in 2021. These public accounting, tax and advisory firms provide professional services in 164 countries and territories, with 95,414 people and 1,713 offices worldwide.

SOURCE BDO Canada LLC

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Sara Basdeo | Consultant, Proof Strategies Inc. | [email protected] | (647) 537-6271