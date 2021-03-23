BCUC Approves Interim Rates for BC Hydro Public Electric Vehicle Fast Charging Stations

VANCOUVER, BC, March 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, by Order G-89-21, the British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC) granted interim approval of British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority's (BC Hydro) electric vehicle (EV) rates for its public EV fast charging service stations across British Columbia (BC). The following interim rates will take effect on May 1, 2021 pending review of the application and a final decision on permanent rates by the BCUC:

$0.21 per minute for EV fast charging service at 50 kW stations; and





$0.27 per minute for EV fast charging service at 100 kW stations.

The BCUC will determine how any difference between interim and permanent rates will be refunded to or collected from customers or a class or classes of customers when the BCUC makes its final decision.

The BCUC is conducting an open and transparent public proceeding to review BC Hydro's Public EV Fast Charging Service Rates application and set permanent rates. The proceeding includes an opportunity for public comment and participation through the methods outlined below.

Request intervener status: Persons who are directly or sufficiently affected by the BCUC's decision or have relevant information or expertise, and who wish to actively participate in the proceeding, can request intervener status by Wednesday, April 14, 2021.





Submit a letter of comment: Members of the public can submit letters of comment to contribute views, opinions, and impact or potential impact, with respect to a matter before the BCUC, to the public record by Monday, May 17, 2021.





Register as an interested party: Interested parties can register online to receive updates on the proceeding.

More information about the proceeding can be found on the BC Hydro Public EV Fast Charging Service Rates Application proceeding page.

Background

In June 2019, the BCUC issued its Phase Two Report on the Regulation of EV Charging Services in BC, focusing on the role of "non-exempt public utilities" (e.g., BC Hydro and FortisBC Inc.) in the EV charging service market, how these entities might participate in this market and if their participation should be regulated. One of the BCUC's recommendations to the BC government was that non-exempt public utilities should develop a separate rate and tariff (or a separate class of service) for EV charging service.

Sections 18(2) and 18(3) of the Clean Energy Act describes the BCUC's role in the setting of rates related to prescribed undertakings. The Greenhouse Gas Reduction (Clean Energy) Regulation, as amended by Order in Council No. 339 in June 2020, establishes the prescribed undertaking criteria for EV charging stations.

About the BCUC

The BCUC is an independent regulatory body, responsible for regulating BC's energy utilities, as well as its compulsory automobile insurance rates, and intra-provincial pipelines rates. The BCUC is also responsible for administering BC's Fuel Price Transparency Act. It is the BCUC's role to balance the interests of customers with the interests of the businesses it regulates. The BCUC carries out fair and transparent reviews of matters within its jurisdiction and considers public input where public interest is impacted.

