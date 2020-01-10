BCSC settles illegal distribution case involving nominee director

VANCOUVER, Jan. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - The British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) has reached a settlement agreement with a B.C. man who was the nominee director of a company that illegally sold its shares.

Chun Ying (also known as Jim) Pan was a nominee director of FS Financial Services (Alberta) Inc., a company that raised $12.8 million between 2015 and 2017.

All of the shares were sold without a prospectus, a formal document that explains the details of an investment and the risks involved. None of the sales qualified for an exemption from the prospectus requirements under the Securities Act.

Pan admitted that he participated in FS Alberta's fundraising, signing cheques and signing loan agreements between the company and investors. He also recruited the first employee who later because the other nominee director of the company.

As part of the settlement, Pan has agreed to pay $40,000 to the BCSC and to take a course on the duties and responsibilities of corporate officers and directors.

He is also prohibited for five years from:

trading in or purchasing securities or exchange contracts (with some limited exceptions)

relying on any exemption under the Securities Act

being a director or officer of any issuer or registrant

being or acting as a registrant or promoter

acting in a management or consultative capacity in connection with the securities market

and engaging in investor relations activities

