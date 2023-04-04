BCSC seeks to return investors' funds recovered in Oei fraud case

VANCOUVER, BC, April 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Investors defrauded by Paul Se Hui Oei and Canadian Manu Immigration & Financial Services Inc. can apply to get some of their money back, after the B.C. Securities Commission (BCSC) received partial payment of a financial sanction.

The BCSC has received $69,887.85 from a party other than Oei or Canadian Manu, which it will distribute to eligible claimants. The BCSC has published a notice about the availability of funds, and investors who lost money as a direct result of Oei's misconduct may make a claim using this form no later than August 11, 2023.

In 2017, a BCSC panel found that Oei and three companies he controlled committed fraud when they misappropriated investors' funds and used them for their own purposes. Oei and his companies raised approximately $13.3 million for two start-up companies, but did not direct all of the investors' funds toward start-up costs, as investors were told.

In addition to permanent market prohibitions against Oei and the three companies, the panel ordered Oei and Canadian Manu to pay combined administrative penalties of $5.5 million. The panel also ordered Oei and Canadian Manu to pay approximately $3.1 million for the amount obtained from wrongdoing.

