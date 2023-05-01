BCHL TO BECOME INDEPENDENT LEAGUE

…New era opens more doors for players, raises standards and creates an enhanced experience for athletes and fans

VANCOUVER, BC, May 1, 2023 /CNW/ - The British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) has announced a new path, continuing its mission to build a world class college-track junior league for players seeking NCAA and U Sports Scholarships and to establish a tier of hockey that to date has not been seen in Canada.

To grow and create more opportunities for players and more excitement for fans, the BCHL's Board of Governors has voted to not renew the league's agreement with Hockey Canada, meaning its 18 franchises will operate outside Hockey Canada's system as of June 1, 2023.

"The BCHL sends more players to NCAA Division I teams than all other junior hockey leagues in Canada combined," said BCHL Chairman Graham Fraser. "During the past season there were 411 BCHL alumni on NCAA rosters, making up nearly a quarter of all Division I college hockey. That is exciting, but we aspire to do more for players and to provide a higher level of hockey for our fans. Under the current system, that's just not possible."

Current system challenges:

Under the current system, U18 players in Canada making critical decisions about their futures are restricted in their options.

If a U18 player signs with a Major Junior team in the Canadian Hockey League (CHL), it disqualifies them from US colleges because the NCAA considers the CHL a professional league.

team in the Canadian Hockey League (CHL), it disqualifies them from US colleges because the NCAA considers the CHL a professional league. If a U18 player decides to keep their eligibility and play Junior A instead, they are restricted to playing only in their province of residence (note: this isn't a restriction for players in the CHL and the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) which includes players U15-U18.

If a U18 player does not have a competitive junior option in their own province, they are often forced to leave Canada to play in the USHL or NAHL to find better competition, while maintaining NCAA eligibility. Or they must uproot their family at a significant cost to move provinces.

to play in the USHL or NAHL to find better competition, while maintaining NCAA eligibility. Or they must uproot their family at a significant cost to move provinces. "We believe U18 players should have two development paths in Canada – Major Junior leading to the National Hockey League (NHL) being one and college-tracking junior leading to a US college and then the NHL being the other. Both are important. Both should be supported," said BCHL CEO Chris Hebb .

The new era of BCHL hockey will include:

More NCAA and U Sports scholarships: With a higher level of hockey, the BCHL anticipates more players will earn scholarships to Division I schools in the NCAA while playing in the league. The league will also be able to recruit additional high caliber players who already have scholarships confirmed.

With a higher level of hockey, the BCHL anticipates more players will earn scholarships to Division I schools in the NCAA while playing in the league. The league will also be able to recruit additional high caliber players who already have scholarships confirmed. Exciting new Events: The BCHL will continue to enhance its series of events, including the potential of a post-playoff tournament. Currently the league hosts a Showcase event, Top Prospects game, Outdoor All-Star Event and a Road Show to help increase the exposure and experience for its athletes.

The BCHL will continue to enhance its series of events, including the potential of a post-playoff tournament. Currently the league hosts a Showcase event, Top Prospects game, Outdoor All-Star Event and a Road Show to help increase the exposure and experience for its athletes. Larger player pool: The BCHL will now be able to recruit U18 players from other provinces, as well as from the USA and outside of North America . In addition, the BCHL remains committed to BC player development.

The BCHL will now be able to recruit U18 players from other provinces, as well as from the and outside of . In addition, the BCHL remains committed to BC player development. Higher Standards: The BCHL will continue to use its new scorecard system with the goal of making improvements that will ultimately benefit all teams and the league as a whole. As part of these higher standards, the league will eliminate all player fees by 2026.

Due Diligence

Becoming independent was a decision made following nearly five years of good faith efforts to find a solution within Hockey Canada's system. BCHL owners, governors, executives, and committees thoroughly explored all options but were unable to establish meaningful discourse with the governing leadership of Hockey Canada.

For more information about the BCHL's announcement, please visit the FAQ at bchl.ca.

SOURCE BC Hockey League

For further information: Jesse Adamson, Manager, Media and Communications, BC Hockey League, [email protected], 604-354-0035; Chris Brumwell, Communications Consultant, [email protected], 604-218-3906