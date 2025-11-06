BCCNM Appoints Dr. Natasha Prodan-Bhalla as Registrar & CEO

TERRITORIES OF THE MUSQUEAM, SQUAMISH, AND TSLEIL-WAUTUTH NATIONS/VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - The BC College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Natasha Prodan-Bhalla, DNP, MN/NP, BScN, NP (A), NP-C, ANP-BC, CCN(C), NCMP, FCAN, FAANP, as its next Registrar & Chief Executive Officer, effective Jan. 5, 2026.

Dr. Natasha Prodan-Bhalla, DNP, MN/NP, BScN, NP (A), NP-C, ANP-BC, CCN(C), NCMP, FCAN, FAANP (CNW Group/British Columbia College of Nurses & Midwives)

Natasha is a visionary leader whose career spans nearly 30 years across nursing, regulation, public policy, and health-system transformation. She joins BCCNM from the Provincial Health Services Authority (PHSA), where she currently serves as Vice President, Quality and Safety, Clinical Informatics, and Chief of Nursing and Allied Practice. In this role, she has led province-wide initiatives in professional practice, quality and safety, and clinical digital integration.

Her regulatory and public policy experience includes policy work at the College of Registered Nurses of BC (CRNBC), one of BCCNM's legacy colleges, and senior roles with the BC Ministry of Health, including Provincial Chief Nurse and Professional Practice Officer, and Executive Director, Nurse Practitioners and Primary Health Care. She has led provincial nursing and midwifery policy, supported scope-of-practice modernization, and represented B.C. on the federal Principal Nursing Advisors Task Force.

Natasha's career is distinguished by a deep commitment to advancing Indigenous-specific anti-racism, cultural safety, and equity in health care. At PHSA, she oversaw the development and implementation of the Indigenous Specific Racism Critical Event Review Pathway and Protocol, strengthening learning and accountability for patient safety events involving racism. Her leadership has helped create safer care experiences for Indigenous Peoples and aligns with BCCNM's commitments to anti-racism, reconciliation, and cultural safety.

Her academic achievements include a Doctor of Nursing Practice, a Master of Nursing/Nurse Practitioner, and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She is a Fellow of both the Canadian Academy of Nursing and the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, and is currently completing the Global Executive MBA for Healthcare at the University of Toronto. She has contributed to academic scholarship through publications and presentations, and has received multiple awards for her leadership and service.

Natasha is also a practising Nurse Practitioner at BC Women's Hospital + Health Centre, where she has provided care since 2008. She intends to continue in clinical practice a few hours per week, separate from her leadership role with the college.

"Natasha's appointment comes at a pivotal time for BCCNM, as the college prepares for the transition to the Health Professions and Occupations Act (HPOA)," said Tanya Momtazian, BCCNM's Board Chair. "Her combined regulatory, policy, and system-level experience will position the college well as we usher in this new era of health profession regulation."

"I am deeply honoured to be joining BCCNM as Registrar and CEO at this critical juncture," said Natasha. "I'm passionate about system-wide transformation, and I look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise in service of a stronger, safer, more equitable health-care system in B.C."

BCCNM also thanks Louise Aerts, Interim Registrar & CEO for her leadership and support during this transition. Louise will return to her role as Chief Officer, Strategy, Reconciliation, and Transformation when Natasha joins the organization in January 2026.

