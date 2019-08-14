BC Transit propels its low carbon promise with another order of 68 New Flyer CNG buses

WINNIPEG, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - (TSX: NFI) New Flyer Industries Canada ULC ("New Flyer"), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. ("NFI"), one of the world's leading independent global bus manufacturers, today announced that the BC Transit Corporation ("BC Transit") has issued an order for 68 compressed natural gas ("CNG") Xcelsior® forty-foot, heavy-duty transit buses. The order follows BC Transit's 2018 purchase of CNG buses, which were converted from the New Flyer option backlog.

Today's announcement follows the July 29, 2019 launch of BC Transit's low carbon program, which committed to full fleet electrification by 2040. Within this plan, BC Transit will transition all 1,200 of its buses from traditional propulsion to zero-emission vehicles. Earlier in July, the Canadian and British Columbia provincial government pledged $79 million to BC Transit for a new electric bus fleet.

BC Transit has ordered 700 buses from NFI since 1992, including New Flyer transit buses, Alexander Dennis Limited double-deck buses, and ARBOC® low-floor cutaway buses.

"BC Transit is a shining example of a progressive transit agency utilizing safe and readily available buses to lead the low carbon revolution," said Chris Stoddart, President, New Flyer. "With the ability to reduce nitrogen oxides emissions by 90%, CNG has an immediate impact on improving air quality. Since 1994, New Flyer has delivered over 13,000 CNG buses across North America and is proud to build on this low-emission footprint with BC Transit. Together, and alongside our battery-electric buses in Toronto, Montreal, and Laval, we are driving sustainable transit in Canada."

New Flyer is the only manufacturer offering a complete range of clean propulsion systems in both conventional and articulated transit buses, and has been advancing zero-emission bus ("ZEB") mobility in Canada since 1968 when it delivered its first ZEB to the Toronto Transit Commission. Since then, it has delivered over 540 ZEBs across Canada. New Flyer's first CNG bus was delivered in 1994, followed by the introduction of its first ever battery-electric bus in 2012.

NFI has over 50 years' experience manufacturing zero-emission buses, and actively advocates for the electrification of public transit vehicles and standardization of charging infrastructure. In 2018, it signed onto the Shared Mobility Principles for Livable Cities, the CALSTART Global Commercial Drive to Zero pledge, the Transportation Electrification Accord; joined OppCharge in North America; and celebrated the Canadian Urban Transit Research and Innovation Consortium's ("CUTRIC") launch of the Pan-Canadian Electric Bus Demonstration and Integration Trial – the world's first multi-manufacturer interoperability demonstration for fast-charge electric buses – of which New Flyer was a contributing member.

About NFI

With over 8,900 team members operating from more than 50 facilities across ten countries, NFI is a leading independent global bus manufacturer providing a comprehensive suite of mass transportation solutions under brands: New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Paxton (motor coaches), MCI® (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI buses and motor coaches incorporate the widest range of drive systems available including: clean diesel, natural gas, diesel-electric hybrid, and zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell). In total, NFI now supports over 105,000 buses and coaches currently in service around the world. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information are available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.arbocsv.com, www.alexander-dennis.com, and www.nfi.parts.

About New Flyer

New Flyer is North America's heavy-duty transit bus leader and offers the most advanced product line under the Xcelsior® and Xcelsior CHARGE™ brands. It also offers infrastructure development through New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™, a service dedicated to providing safe, sustainable, and reliable charging and mobility solutions. New Flyer actively supports over 41,000 heavy-duty transit buses (New Flyer, NABI, and Orion) currently in service, of which 7,300 are powered by electric motors and battery propulsion and 1,600 are zero-emission. Further information is available at www.newflyer.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

