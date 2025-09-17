BC SPCA announces new partnership with Maytag Canada

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - BC SPCA is proud to announce Maytag Canada as an official sponsor and 2025 laundry partner. Known for their dependability and innovative solutions for pet parents, this exciting new collaboration aims to further both brands' commitment to protecting and enhancing the lives of animals in British Columbia.

In addition to financial sponsorship, which will contribute to BC SPCA's continued program and service expansion and to creating a more compassionate world for animals and their guardians, Maytag has generously donated 10 of its award-winning Pet Pro System - a laundry pair designed to visibly remove pet hair - to BC SPCA animal centres across BC.

These animal centres were in desperate need of new laundry systems, which are essential to BC SPCA's day-to-day operations, and Maytag's reliable Pet Pro Laundry Pairs will substantially alleviate some of the costs associated with laundry and maintenance, while also ensuring a clean and safe environment for BC SPCA's adoptable pets.

"We're thrilled to partner with Maytag as an official BC SPCA sponsor and 2025 laundry partner," says Nathan Ramsden Senior Officer, Corporate Partnerships and Philanthropy from BC SPCA. "Their generous contribution will literally help our centre staff tackle mountains of laundry, helping to ensure our furry - and non-furry - friends have the cleanest, coziest bedding while in our care."

"We are proud to partner with BC SCPA and play a part in their ongoing mission to protect vulnerable animals and mobilize communities so animals and people thrive together," said Jacqueline Probert, Brand Lead at Maytag Canada. "At Maytag, we share BC SPCA's passion and love for animals of all shapes and sizes and hope our Pet Pro Laundry Pairs will further support their vital operations and take a literal load off their plate so they can continue to prioritize the animals in their care."

For more ways to support and help BC SPCA through sponsorship, donations, volunteering and more, visit spca.bc.ca. For more information about Maytag Canada and their industry-first Pet Pro Laundry System, visit Maytag.ca/pets.

