BC Real Estate Association Renews Call for Provincial Drug Home Remediation Policy

VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ - As British Columbia continues to confront clandestine drug production, the use of residential and often rural properties for these operations places future occupants increasingly at risk. Just this past week, the RCMP issued a news release about a Chilliwack fentanyl operation and an Abbotsford MDMA laboratory that were raided and shut down, both operating out of outbuildings on rural properties.

In light of this news, the BC Real Estate Association (BCREA) is renewing its call for the creation of a provincial drug home remediation policy.

"Once a home has been used for illicit drug production, owners often face significant challenges completing remediation and restoring the property for safe occupancy," says Trevor Hargreaves, BCREA VP of Policy, Research, and Government Relations. "What's more, the homes themselves become stigmatized. In these cases, banks are hesitant to lend and insurers are reluctant to provide coverage, which makes the prospect of purchasing these homes a challenge for many buyers."

Compounding these issues is the disjointed manner in which homes are remediated. Currently, BC municipalities set their own processes for the remediation of homes used in drug production.

"There needs to be a standardized process that outlines steps from identification through to full repair and remediation," says Hargreaves.

In both 2018 and 2024, BCREA partnered with the University of the Fraser Valley Centre for Public Safety and Criminal Justice Research to review current practices throughout the province. The reports found significant inconsistencies in municipal remediation requirements across BC.

The recent Abbotsford and Chilliwack cases highlight differences in remediation standards: Each city has distinct cleaning and disinfection requirements, as well as differences in the scope of substances covered under their remediation policies. The full 2024 report and its findings can be viewed here.

BCREA continues to advocate for the establishment of a single province-wide multi-step process that will ensure public safety by standardizing identification and repair protocols. Notably, a more standardized approach is in use in Alberta when identifying and repairing homes used for drug production.

This proposed standardization would make lenders and insurers more willing to work with these properties, helping homeowners to list them for sale and buyers to secure necessary financing and insurance. All steps could be completed under a lens that best protects the public by ensuring thorough and consistent environmental remediation.

About BCREA

BCREA is the provincial association for BC REALTORS®. As a champion for the real estate sector, BCREA advances REALTOR® professionalism and ensures the REALTOR® voice is heard, for the benefit of consumers and communities, across BC. By working in collaboration with the province's real estate boards and associations, our mission is to provide professional development opportunities, advocacy, economic and policy research, and standard forms so REALTORS® are trusted, respected, and proud of their profession.

SOURCE BC Real Estate Association

For more information: Craig Battle, Senior Marketing & Communications Specialist, [email protected], 604.742.2790