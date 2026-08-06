BC Place recognized among world's top concert stadiums ahead of biggest concert year in its history

The fan-nominated award comes during a landmark year for BC Place, with the delivery of FIFA World Cup 2026 and record-setting events growth

Vancouver, B.C., Aug. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- BC Place has been named one of the world's top concert stadiums by IQ Magazine as part of its 2026 Stadium Stars list. This recognition comes as the stadium is preparing for its biggest concert year ever, with nine of this year's 10 concerts taking place between August and October, and on the heels of having just successfully hosted seven FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches.

BC Place exterior

The Stadium Stars list recognizes 20 venues worldwide, nominated by readers and selected by leading production managers and promoters. IQ Magazine highlighted BC Place as one of North America's fastest-growing stadium destinations, welcoming a record 1.2 million visitors in 2024.

"This recognition reflects the confidence that global event partners and fans have in our venue," said Rehana Din, CEO and President of PavCo (BC Place's owner and operator). "As the largest multi-purpose event venue in our province, BC Place is helping attract and deliver experiences that inspire connection and showcase our province on a global stage, while creating significant value for British Columbians. The events may only last a few hours or days, but their impact can be felt for years through the economic opportunity and community benefit they generate".

The Stadium Stars announcement comes during a period of sustained success for BC Place. In the span of two years, the stadium hosted the final three shows of Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour, the 111th Grey Cup Championship, the opening ceremonies for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, and delivered seven matches for the world's single largest international sporting event. Together with a growing roster of major events each year, these moments have reinforced Vancouver's position as a global destination for sports and live entertainment.

"In just a few years, we have significantly expanded our concert calendar at BC Place, growing from two or three shows annually to 10 this year," said Chris May, General Manager of BC Place. "That growth reflects the strong industry relationships we have built, and growing confidence in our venue as a world-class entertainment destination. As an independent venue operator, we play a unique role in balancing major event opportunities with the commitments of our tenant teams, ensuring the stadium continues to serve the province through a diverse and high-impact event calendar".

Major concerts at BC Place represent far more than entertainment. Events such as Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour, the launches of Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati and Aura global tours, and the upcoming five Bruno Mars concerts draw visitors from around the world, generating economic activity through hotel stays, restaurant spending, and tourism demand.

The growth of BC Place's concert business alongside its diverse calendar of world-class sporting events, trade shows, and community events has enabled the venue to generate record-breaking economic impact, including $376 million for British Columbia in the most recently reported fiscal year, with the current year projected to exceed that amount.

Over the next two years, BC Place anticipates hosting approximately 400 events, reflecting continued demand for the venue and the strength of its diversified event mix.

BC Place Facts

FIFA World Cup 2026

BC Place was host to seven matches and 367,479 guests (official FIFA numbers), including teams from 10 countries and all six confederations.

BC Place and Vancouver were ranked the #1 Host Stadium & Host City by Sports Illustrated.

The most-watched group-stage match in Canadian FIFA World Cup history occurred at BC Place when Canada's historic 6-0 win against Qatar saw a record-breaking 11.7 million unique Canadian viewers across TSN, CTV, Crave, Noovo and RDS broadcast.

Business Growth

Recent accolades include IQ Magazine's 2026 Stadium Stars recognition; Canadian Live Music Association Award nominations for Best Teamwork in a Large Stadium or Arena in 2024 and 2026; 2024 Pollstar Stadium of the Year nomination; and IAVM's 2023 Stadium Excellence Award.

The BC Place event schedule has increased from an average of 50 events per year pre-pandemic, to 90 per year post-pandemic (an increase of 80 per cent), resulting in annual revenue growth from an average of $20 million pre-pandemic to $60 million post-pandemic.

BC Place continues to expand programming that reflects B.C.'s diversity, including the launches of Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati and Aura stadium tours, Canada Super 60 Cricket, the inaugural Vancouver Rise FC match, expanded international rugby events, and EID Festival celebrations.

and stadium tours, Canada Super 60 Cricket, the inaugural Vancouver Rise FC match, expanded international rugby events, and EID Festival celebrations. BC Place has a proven track record of balancing tenant team dates with major event opportunities, while securing events like The Eras Tour , which generated more than $150 million in economic impact for British Columbia.

, which generated more than $150 million in economic impact for British Columbia. The 111 th Grey Cup, hosted at BC Place in 2024, generated $121.9 million in economic impact, including $50.8 million in direct benefits to B.C.'s economy and drew more than 53,000 out-of-town visitors to Vancouver.

Grey Cup, hosted at BC Place in 2024, generated $121.9 million in economic impact, including $50.8 million in direct benefits to B.C.'s economy and drew more than 53,000 out-of-town visitors to Vancouver. The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, which BC Place hosted the opening ceremonies for, contributed $86.1 million in economic activity to B.C., while supporting 383 local jobs and establishing a $5.5 million legacy fund to continue supporting veterans and service members.

Community

PavCo's BC Place Community Benefit Program donates hundreds of tickets and suite experiences annually, including Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour donations that helped generate $2 million for B.C. charities, 260 tickets and 24 suite experiences donated to 85 organizations in 2025, and more than 500 FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets distributed to children and youth facing barriers, in partnership with the Province of British Columbia and City of Vancouver.

For approximately 200 days per year, BC Place supports community organizations by helping raise awareness for important causes through its Northern Lights Display illuminations.

BC Place has invested in a welcoming and inclusive guest experience through initiatives including the BC Place Sensory Room and Sensory Kits, Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Lanyards, lactation pods, an accessible $5 Menu, upgraded washrooms and gender-neutral facilities, new passenger elevators and staff training to support guests with a wide range of accessibility needs.

In 2026, BC Place achieved LEED Gold Certification through several sustainability initiatives including introducing Canada's first stadium-wide reusable cup program.

ABOUT PAVCO

PavCo is committed to the responsible stewardship of public funds while delivering economic and community benefits for British Columbia. As the independent operator of BC Place on behalf of the provincial government, PavCo supports local jobs, businesses, and communities through its mandate to generate lasting economic and community value.

SOURCE PavCo

MEDIA CONTACT: Jenny McKenzie, Sr. Manager, Marketing & Communications, [email protected]