BC oysters remain safe: setting the record straight

COMOX, BC, Aug. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - The British Columbia Shellfish Growers Association (BCSGA) wishes to clarify recent media coverage of norovirus-related closures in Baynes Sound, particularly a Vancouver Sun article that may cause unnecessary alarm.

The headline and edits used in that article suggest BC oysters are currently making people sick. This is not true. BC oysters are safe to eat. Harvesting continues across the province, and the vast majority of production remains unaffected. The closures referenced stemmed from a contamination event last December — not from current harvests.

Unfortunately, some community members have misinterpreted the coverage, even suggesting that farmers are harvesting unsafely. To be clear: food safety is paramount. Farmers follow strict regulations, voluntarily close areas when risks are suspected, and work hard to protect public health. Oysters harvested in BC and sold to consumers today are safe — as they are for the overwhelming majority of the year.

Our contribution to the original article was never to sensationalize or undermine consumer trust. The intent was to highlight a real challenge farmers face: recurring norovirus-related closures caused by contamination of growing waters. These closures are not the result of farming practices but of human impacts such as aging wastewater infrastructure, septic systems, and vessel discharge.

Farmers are doing their part, but solutions require government action. The tools to address root causes — upgrading wastewater systems, monitoring pollution sources, and improving response protocols — rest with federal, provincial, and municipal agencies.

What BC's shellfish industry is asking for is simple:

Clearer, science-based regulatory tools for managing contamination.

Greater transparency and accountability in illness investigations.

Real partnership with government to safeguard growing waters and coastal economies.

BC oysters are among the best in the world. Our industry is proud of the food we produce and the communities we support. We remain committed to public health and environmental stewardship, but systemic challenges cannot be solved by farmers alone.

We encourage the public to continue enjoying BC oysters with confidence and call on all levels of government to work with us on lasting solutions to protect consumers and this vital industry.

