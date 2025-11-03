BC Organizations Urge Homeowners to Test for "Silent Killer" Radon Gas

Large-scale ad campaign will direct the public to RadonKills.ca/BC

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - November is Radon Action Month, and the BC Real Estate Association (BCREA), BC Lung Foundation, and Real Estate Foundation of BC are teaming up to urge the public to test their homes for radon gas.

Despite a traditionally low level of public awareness, radon is a threat to homeowners and their families across British Columbia. Exposure to the colourless, odourless radioactive gas is the second-highest cause of lung cancer in Canadians after smoking, estimated to cause over 3,000 lung cancer deaths in the country each year.

Running for the second straight year, this joint public awareness campaign aims to direct British Columbians to a landing page, RadonKills.ca/BC, where they can find crucial information about this "silent killer," including how to test for and remediate high levels of radon in their homes.

"Radon is a risk that's not going away," said BCREA CEO Trevor Koot. "The threat is real, and the only way to know if your home has high radon levels is to test."

While homes with elevated radon levels can be found across Canada, the BC Interior has some of the highest residential radon levels in the country, making the location of this awareness campaign particularly important. The timing is also important because radon levels are highest in homes during the heating season between October and April.

"Testing your home for radon can make all the difference in keeping you and your family safe. As the second leading cause of lung cancer, awareness of radon is so important, especially for areas in our province at greater risk," said BC Lung Foundation President & CEO Christopher Lam.

To spread the word about how British Columbians can protect themselves and their families, the public awareness campaign will place ads on radio, TV, and social media throughout the province, and roadside billboards in Chilliwack, Kamloops, and Kelowna.

BCREA, the BC Lung Foundation, and the Real Estate Foundation of BC encourage all British Columbians to educate themselves and test for radon. Check out RadonKills.ca/BC for more information.

