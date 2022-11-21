BC Maritime Employers Make Long-Term Health Commitment With Trinity Men's Recovery House

Stable funding will create positive outcomes for those seeking the next chapter in addiction recovery

PRINCE RUPERT, BC, Nov. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - The British Columbia Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA) today announced a three-year funding commitment totaling $15,000 to Trinity Men's Recovery House for the delivery of My Recovery Plan – a leading-edge electronic health record software that is critical to charting a measured recovery path to overcome addictions.

Today's announcement comes as Canadians mark National Addictions Awareness Week, a time to recognize the challenges of substance use, to educate and to reduce addiction stigma in all communities.

Daniel Hendrickson, Manager of Training, BCMEA, (left) pictured with Luke Dufour, Program Coordinator, Trinity Recovery House (right) (CNW Group/British Columbia Maritime Employers Association)

The investment will be dedicated to fund Trinity's "Recovery Capital" program, which will use the software to develop modern, individualized wellness plans for clients on the road to recovery. These wellness plans address a wide range of lifestyle issues such as housing, spirituality, access to doctors and dentists, education, and family support in addition to drug and alcohol counselling.

"The way to foster a healthy workplace is to invest in our community and our people," said Mike Leonard, President and CEO at the BCMEA. "We know that a sustainable port community is one that supports life-changing programs like Recovery Capital, and we're honoured to do our part to help those struggling with addictions in the next chapter of their recovery journey."

The BCMEA began funding the program when it was first introduced in 2021 and witnessed great success for clients, which led to today's commitment to long-term growth of the program. To date, nearly 65 men in Prince Rupert have accessed the program as a necessary part of their recovery. By 2025, the BCMEA will have provided a total of $20,000 to continue the delivery of this critical program.

"We are incredibly proud of our accessibility to this critical tool that helps people measure where they are on their recovery path and provides meaningful information on what they need to do to be successful," said Luke Dufour, Program Coordinator at Trinity. "Not only does this allow us to better plan for our clients' wellbeing, but it also gives them the agency to take control of their destiny. This program is transforming lives and we couldn't be more thankful to the British Columbia Maritime Employers Association for this impactful commitment."

All residents graduating from Trinity's addiction recovery program will be able to create an individualized "My Recovery Plan" which assesses all of their aftercare needs and provides a transitional roadmap to success.

Kendall Harris credits the My Recovery Plan for changing his life – allowing him to reconnect with his Indigenous roots and freeing him from the fears and hardships brought on by alcoholism and drug dependency.

"I once had a lot of self-pity and anger. Now I feel optimistic. I have faith I can take on life and live with principles. I have goals to be there for my children, to be a good dad and to give back to the community," Harris said. "This hasn't just helped me. It is helping my children, my family and my community."

In continuing to support compassionate organizations like Trinity Recovery House, the BCMEA is committed to nurturing and supporting the health and wellbeing of local port communities by providing accessibility to resources for those that need it.

The Trinity Recovery House is a men's recovery house serving the Northern B.C. coast and its surrounding coastal communities to provide residential recovery for men seeking long term solutions to addiction. They currently offer nine publicly funded beds for clients, and provide healthy meals, 24/7 response, facilitated group sessions and activities, clinical counselling, a 12-step recovery program, and First Nations practices.

If you are or someone you know is living with addictions, reach out to Trinity Recovery House at www.trinityrecoveryhouse.com.

About the British Columbia Maritime Employers Association

The British Columbia Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA) is a voluntary organization representing a majority of B.C.'s waterfront employers and by extension, over 9,400 people who work for them. Where ship meets shore, B.C. maritime employers are responsible for the safe movement of cargo and passengers through Canada's West Coast ports. Our role is to help optimize our members' operations by providing expertise in safety, training and recruitment, labour relations, collective bargaining, and human resources. Our members include ship owners and agents, stevedores, bulk, break-bulk, container, and cruise ship terminal operators working out of ports from Victoria to the Alaska border. Members that are located in the Prince Rupert region include DP World Canada, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc., Western Stevedoring, Empire Grain Stevedoring, and Tidal Transport and Trading.

Media Contact: Marissa Chan-Kent, [email protected], +1 778-246-2549

SOURCE British Columbia Maritime Employers Association