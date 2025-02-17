BC.GAME Launches Pioneering Solana Airdrop with 400 Million $BC Tokens

NICOSIA, Cyprus, Feb. 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- As a leading player in the crypto igaming space, BC.GAME has launched an airdrop in the Solana ecosystem. The platform distributed 400 million $BC tokens, further expanding its presence in the blockchain space. BC.GAME was the first to airdrop tokens to Pump.fun users, offering them an opportunity to receive rewards ahead of other platforms.

Details of the Airdrop for Pump.fun Users

Since its launch in January 2024, Pump.fun has rapidly become one of Solana's major meme coin creation and trading platforms. Meanwhile, an official airdrop has yet to be announced by Pump.fun, BC.GAME is stepping in with a larger, earlier airdrop plan to get ahead of the game.

A snapshot was taken of all Pump.fun addresses that completed at least 10 transactions between January 31, 2024, and February 13, 2025. These addresses were then ranked based on their absolute profit or loss during this period. The top 100,000 addresses were eligible to receive the airdrop, with rewards distributed as follows:

Top 1,000 users: 30,000 $BC each

Ranks 1,001 - 2,000: 25,000 $BC each

Ranks 2,001 - 10,000: 10,000 $BC each

Ranks 10,001 - 50,000: 4,000 $BC each

Ranks 50,001 - 100,000: 2,100 $BC each

In total, 400 million $BC tokens were distributed among 100,000 users. For further details, including a list of eligible addresses, check here.

Fair and Transparent Distribution Process

BC.GAME's airdrop was designed to prioritize fairness and transparency. By offering a "Provably Fair" distribution, with clear rules and publicly available addresses, the initiative ensured a fully transparent process. For verification and more details, a snapshot of the eligible airdrop addresses can be found at this link.

Commitment to Trust and Wealth Creation

BC.GAME's core philosophy is rooted in trust and wealth creation. This airdrop highlighted both principles by dedicating significant resources to a fair promotion that not only built trust but also fostered wealth for its users. The airdrop was expected to increase the number of holders and trading volume on Solana, growing the community to hundreds of thousands of users while boosting liquidity.

About BC.GAME

BC.GAME is a premier crypto igaming platform, offering a wide variety of exciting games and the opportunity to win big in a secure, decentralized environment. With an unwavering commitment to fairness, transparency, and community engagement, BC.GAME quickly became one of the most trusted names in the blockchain-based gambling space.

