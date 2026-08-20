BC Fisheries Fund Will Provide Needed Economic Development Support for the BC Seafood Sector

Commercial harvest and processing interests welcome today's announcement which will provide opportunities to enhance and secure sustainable BC seafood production

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- The BC Seafood Alliance welcomes the announcement today made by the federal Minister of Fisheries and the BC Minister of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship regarding the launch of the BC Fisheries Fund: https://www.canada.ca/en/fisheries-oceans/news/2026/08/government-of-canada-and-government-of-british-columbia-announce-the-british-columbia-fisheries-fund-to-support-the-fish-and-seafood-sector.html.

"The BC Seafood Alliance welcomes this announcement, which reflects the advice that the sector has been providing to federal and provincial governments," said Brenda McCorquodale, Executive Director of the BC Seafood Alliance, an umbrella group made up of associations representing wild seafood harvesters and processors on Canada's Pacific Coast. "The BC seafood sector remains a backbone of the British Columbia coastal economy, and this fund will provide much needed support to ensure that we continue to lead the world in providing high quality, sustainably harvested seafood, processed in BC."

Tariffs, high fuel costs and changing environmental conditions have all created an uncertain economic climate for the seafood industry in recent years. "The BC coast still relies heavily on a fisheries economy," said McCorquodale. "This investment will support BC fishing families, First Nations, and businesses to effectively market their products and strengthen domestic markets, lead in the development and adoption of new harvesting and processing technologies, and allow the industry to undertake work to strengthen the economic performance of British Columbia fisheries while meeting the highest environmental standards."

The BC Seafood Alliance is an umbrella organization whose members represent the wild seafood commercial harvest sector from Canada's Pacific Coast. Our members are associations that represent commercial fishermen and seafood processors, making us the most representative commercial fishing organization on Canada's West Coast.

SOURCE BC Seafood Alliance

Media Contact: Brenda McCorquodale, Executive Director, BC Seafood Alliance, [email protected], Phone: 250-268-3118