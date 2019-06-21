BC Ferries Releases Year-End Results

Earnings Reinvested in New Vessels, Terminal Upgrades and Information Technology

VICTORIA, June 21, 2019 /CNW/ - BC Ferries released its year-end results today with consolidated net earnings of $52.2 million for fiscal 2019, compared to consolidated net earnings of $59.9 million for fiscal 2018. This year, BC Ferries experienced the highest vehicle traffic levels ever and passenger traffic levels were the second highest in the company's history.

"High traffic volumes allow good financial results which enable us to expand our service to communities, renew the fleet, upgrade terminals, pay down debt and reduce future borrowing," said Mark Collins, BC Ferries' President and CEO. "These are essential for a sustainable and environmentally-friendly ferry system. Our $3.9 billion 12-year capital plan addresses the need for a more resilient ferry service and emphasizes capacity, operational efficiency, affordability and flexibility."

BC Ferries invested $241.1 million in capital expenditures in the 12 months ended March 31, 2019 comprised of:

$133.5 million in vessel upgrades and modifications

in vessel upgrades and modifications $49.0 million in new vessels

in new vessels $28.2 million in information technology

in information technology $19.5 million in terminal building upgrades and

in terminal building upgrades and $10.9 million in terminal marine structures

Clean, sustainable and quiet operations are top priorities for BC Ferries. The company now has five vessels operating on liquefied natural gas (LNG). While still a fossil fuel, it is a cleaner and less expensive fuel source than the ultra-low sulphur diesel used for the other vessels. The cable ferry, which operates between Buckley Bay on Vancouver Island and Denman Island, has smaller power requirements than a traditional ferry, leading to a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of approximately 50 per cent.

BC Ferries is investing in clean, modern ferry technology. The company currently has two Island Class electric battery hybrid ships under construction for service to coastal communities on Northern Vancouver Island. When electric technology matures and electricity is available in the quantities required, BC Ferries plans to operate them as fully electric ferries. Batteries for these two new vessels are supplied by Corvus Energy, a B.C. company. In May 2019, BC Ferries issued a Request for Proposals for technical services to reduce underwater radiated noise from its vessels. This is to help reduce impacts on southern resident killer whales.

"Continued investment to reduce our environmental footprint is of great importance to BC Ferries," said Collins. "We are on a path to greater sustainability by continuously developing and implementing innovative and cost-effective ways to minimize our impact on the coastal environment in which we operate."

BC Ferries also continues to focus on fare affordability. At the start of fiscal 2019 (April 1, 2018), BC Ferries, with partial funding from the Province, reduced the fares on all routes by 15 per cent, with the exception of the three Metro Vancouver – Vancouver Island routes. Fares on these routes were held constant. The B.C. seniors' passenger discount was also increased from 50 per cent to 100 per cent for travel Monday to Thursday. There are no fare increases being introduced in Fiscal 2020.

Vehicle traffic increased 1.9 per cent and passenger traffic increased 1.2 per cent over the prior year. To accommodate the higher traffic volumes and improve the customer experience, BC Ferries provided 877 additional round trips throughout the system over the previous year and 3,281.5 more round trips over and above what was required under the Coastal Ferry Services Contract. The company also adjusted the schedule for the routes operating out of Horseshoe Bay terminal.

During fiscal 2019, the company also re-introduced the upgraded Spirit of British Columbia into service and implemented a new reservation system. Together, these actions resulted in an increase in labour, fuel consumption, and training-related costs partially offset by the lower cost reflecting the Spirit of British Columbia's consumption of LNG rather than marine diesel. The increase in operating expenses also included the impact of higher marine diesel prices, wage rate increases in accordance with the Collective Agreement and higher depreciation. As a result, total operating expenses increased $36.4 million from $784.3 million to $820.7 million.

BC Ferries' full financial statements, including notes and Management's Discussion and Analysis, as well as the company's Statement of Executive Compensation for fiscal 2019, are filed on SEDAR and will be available at www.sedar.com.

BC Ferries is one of the largest ferry operators in the world based on passengers transported annually and transportation infrastructure, and carried 22.3 million passengers and 8.9 million vehicles during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. BC Ferries provides frequent year-round ferry transportation services to the west coast of Canada on 25 routes, currently supported by 35 vessels and 47 terminals, and also manages other remote routes through contracts with independent operators.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains certain "forward looking statements". These statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's expectations regarding our growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities and industry performance and trends. They reflect management's current internal projections, expectations or beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Some of the market conditions and factors that have been considered in formulating the assumptions upon which forward looking statements are based include traffic, the Canadian Dollar relative to the US Dollar, fuel costs, construction costs, the state of the local economy, fluctuating financial markets, demographics, tax changes, and the requirements of the Coastal Ferry Services Contract.

Forward looking statements included in this release include statements with respect to: the 12-year capital plan, Performance Term Five, fares, alternative fuel options, Island Class vessels, the cable ferry, the minor class vessel replacements, the major class vessel replacements, underwater radiated noise, and the Spirit Class mid-life upgrades. In some cases, forward looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. A number of factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. In evaluating these statements, prospective investors should specifically consider various factors including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with: vendor non-performance; capital market access; interest rate, foreign currency, fuel price, and traffic volume fluctuations; the implementation of major capital projects; security, safety, and environmental incidents; confidential or sensitive information breaches; changes in laws; vessel repair facility limitations; economic regulatory environment changes; tax changes; and Aboriginal rights and title claims.

Actual results may differ materially from any forward looking statement. Although management believes that the forward looking statements contained in this release are based upon reasonable assumptions, investors cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with these forward looking statements. These forward looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and British Columbia Ferry Services Inc. assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances except as may be required by applicable law.

NON-IFRS MEASURES

In addition to providing measures prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), we present certain financial measures that do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These supplemental financial measures are provided to assist readers in determining our ability to generate cash from operations and improve the comparability of our results from one period to another. We believe these measures are useful in assessing operating performance of our ongoing business on an overall basis.

BACKGROUNDER

Significant events in fiscal 2019 or subsequent to the period include the following:

Cost of Travel

On April 1, 2018 , BC Ferries applied a fare reduction of 15 per cent on all routes with the exception of the three Metro Vancouver – Vancouver Island routes where they were held constant. The B.C. seniors' passenger discount increased from 50 per cent to 100 per cent for travel Monday to Thursday.





, BC Ferries applied a fare reduction of 15 per cent on all routes with the exception of the three Metro Vancouver – Vancouver Island routes where they were held constant. The B.C. seniors' passenger discount increased from 50 per cent to 100 per cent for travel Monday to Thursday. On April 1, 2019 , as agreed with the Province, fares were held at the same level. The total estimated value of these initiatives over fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2020 is approximately $98 million , of which BC Ferries will contribute $39 million in foregone revenue and the Province will contribute $59 million towards the fare reduction and increase to the B.C. Seniors' discount.





, as agreed with the Province, fares were held at the same level. The total estimated value of these initiatives over fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2020 is approximately , of which BC Ferries will contribute in foregone revenue and the Province will contribute towards the fare reduction and increase to the B.C. Seniors' discount. On June 1, 2019 , due to current fuel market conditions, the company implemented a fuel surcharge of 1.5 per cent on average on all routes with the exception of the Port Hardy – Prince Rupert , Prince Rupert – Haida Gwaii and Port Hardy – Central Coast routes.

Vessels

On June 6, 2018 , the Spirit of British Columbia and on April 18, 2019 , the Spirit of Vancouver Island returned to service on our Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay route following their mid-life upgrades. These mid-life upgrades, which will enable the vessels to be in service for another 25 years, included major upgrades to the customer amenities, and the conversion to dual-fuel so the vessels can operate on LNG or ultra-low sulphur marine diesel.





, the Spirit of and on , the Spirit of Vancouver Island returned to service on our – route following their mid-life upgrades. These mid-life upgrades, which will enable the vessels to be in service for another 25 years, included major upgrades to the customer amenities, and the conversion to dual-fuel so the vessels can operate on LNG or ultra-low sulphur marine diesel. On September 16, 2018 , BC Ferries commenced direct seasonal service between Port Hardy and Bella Coola using the Northern Adventure, running through to October 11, 2018 . On May 18, 2019 , the Northern Sea Wolf entered service in the Central Coast region. The Northern Sea Wolf, a 75-metre vessel built in 2000, underwent extensive upgrades necessary to bring it up to BC Ferries and Transport Canada's standards of safety and reliability. The vessel accommodates approximately 35 vehicles and 150 passengers and crew.





, BC Ferries commenced direct seasonal service between and using the Northern Adventure, running through to . On , the Northern Sea Wolf entered service in the Central Coast region. The Northern Sea Wolf, a 75-metre vessel built in 2000, underwent extensive upgrades necessary to bring it up to BC Ferries and Transport Canada's standards of safety and reliability. The vessel accommodates approximately 35 vehicles and 150 passengers and crew. On October 5, 2018 , BC Ferries issued a Request for Expression of Interest ("RFEOI") for the procurement of up to five new major vessels to replace aged fleet assets with the procurement process open to local, national and international shipyards. These new major vessels will reflect capacity and levels of service consistent with the current Coastal and Spirit Class vessels in size, capabilities and passenger amenities. These vessels are anticipated to begin service in 2023 on the three Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island which will allow for the retirement of the Queen of Alberni, Queen of New Westminster , Queen of Cowichan and Queen of Coquitlam.





, BC Ferries issued a Request for Expression of Interest ("RFEOI") for the procurement of up to five new major vessels to replace aged fleet assets with the procurement process open to local, national and international shipyards. These new major vessels will reflect capacity and levels of service consistent with the current Coastal and Spirit Class vessels in size, capabilities and passenger amenities. These vessels are anticipated to begin service in 2023 on the three Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island which will allow for the retirement of the Queen of Alberni, Queen of , Queen of Cowichan and Queen of Coquitlam. On January 7, 2019 , the BC Ferries Commissioner approved BC Ferries' application of a major capital expenditure for one Salish Class vessel and four Island Class vessels. The procurement process includes two Request for Proposals ("RFP") open to local, national and international shipyards. The first RFP issued in November 2018 is for the construction of one vessel, identical to our existing Salish Class vessels, with a capacity of 600 passengers and approximately 138 vehicles and an expected delivery date in 2021. The second RFP issued in December 2018 is for the construction of four additional 81-metre Island Class ferries, each with a capacity of up to 450 passengers and approximately 47 vehicles. The expected delivery date of the first two Island Class vessels is in 2020, with the following two ships expected to be delivered in 2021.





, the BC Ferries Commissioner approved BC Ferries' application of a major capital expenditure for one Salish Class vessel and four Island Class vessels. The procurement process includes two Request for Proposals ("RFP") open to local, national and international shipyards. The first RFP issued in is for the construction of one vessel, identical to our existing Salish Class vessels, with a capacity of 600 passengers and approximately 138 vehicles and an expected delivery date in 2021. The second RFP issued in is for the construction of four additional 81-metre Island Class ferries, each with a capacity of up to 450 passengers and approximately 47 vehicles. The expected delivery date of the first two Island Class vessels is in 2020, with the following two ships expected to be delivered in 2021. On February 7, 2019 and on March 14, 2019 , two new Island Class vessels were launched with provisional delivery in Romania expected in the summer. When these new vessels are placed into service in early 2020, it will allow BC Ferries to retire the 60-year old North Island Princess and the 54-year old Howe Sound Queen. The company intends to deploy the first new vessel to provide service between Powell River and Texada Island and the second new vessel to provide service between Port McNeill , Alert Bay and Sointula .





and on , two new Island Class vessels were launched with provisional delivery in expected in the summer. When these new vessels are placed into service in early 2020, it will allow BC Ferries to retire the 60-year old North Island Princess and the 54-year old Howe Sound Queen. The company intends to deploy the first new vessel to provide service between and and the second new vessel to provide service between , and . On May 6, 2019 , BC Ferries issued a Request for Proposals to identify a proponent to provide expertise in a program-based approach to manage and minimize underwater radiated noise in both new vessel design and construction, as well as with existing vessels operating in the Salish Sea.

General

On January 25, 2019 , the Commissioner issued Order 19-03, superceding Order 17-02. It re-established the criteria for determining a major capital expenditure requiring advance approval. The Commissioner's orders are available on the Commissioner's website at www.bcferrycommission.com.





, the Commissioner issued Order 19-03, superceding Order 17-02. It re-established the criteria for determining a major capital expenditure requiring advance approval. The Commissioner's orders are available on the Commissioner's website at www.bcferrycommission.com. On February 22, 2019 , the Province released its report on the review of coastal ferry services in British Columbia. Based on recommendations in the report, on May 16, 2019 , the Province enacted legislation to amend the Coastal Ferry Act.





, the Province released its report on the review of coastal ferry services in British Columbia. Based on recommendations in the report, on , the Province enacted legislation to amend the Coastal Ferry Act. On April 1, 2019 , the Commissioner released the Preliminary Decision on Price Caps for Performance Term Five, setting increases in price caps at 2.3 per cent per year from April 1, 2020 through March 31 , 2024. BC Ferries is reviewing the preliminary decision and providing additional information. The Commissioner will issue the decision on final price caps by no later than September 30, 2019 .

BRITISH COLUMBIA FERRY SERVICES INC.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)







As at March 31

2019 2018 Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 59,888 69,913 Restricted short-term investments 31,651 32,276 Other short-term investments 74,648 114,259 Trade and other receivables 23,246 26,258 Prepaid expenses 8,306 8,434 Inventories 30,870 31,584 Derivative assets 8,145 12,530

236,754 295,254 Non-current assets



Loan receivable 24,515 24,515 Land lease - 29,771 Property, plant and equipment 1,820,232 1,713,080 Intangible assets 101,029 99,802

1,945,776 1,867,168 Total assets 2,182,530 2,162,422





Liabilities



Current liabilities



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 80,173 77,233 Interest payable on long-term debt 18,429 18,537 Contract liabilities 28,709 32,034 Current portion of long-term debt 57,183 34,594 Current portion of accrued employee future benefits 2,000 3,000 Current portion of lease liabilities 2,184 1,652 Provisions 62,778 60,372

251,456 227,422 Non-current liabilities



Accrued employee future benefits 20,583 21,299 Long-term debt 1,222,860 1,279,775 Lease liabilities 39,797 38,769 Other liabilities 9,516 7,750

1,292,756 1,347,593 Total liabilities 1,544,212 1,575,015





Equity



Share capital 75,478 75,478 Contributed surplus 25,000 25,000 Retained earnings 525,006 477,955 Total equity before reserves 625,484 578,433 Reserves 12,834 8,974 Total equity including reserves 638,318 587,407 Total liabilities and equity 2,182,530 2,162,422







BRITISH COLUMBIA FERRY SERVICES INC.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)







Years ended

March 31 2019 2018





Revenue



Vehicle and passenger fares 618,215 640,234 Net retail 63,860 60,071 Fuel rebates (4,585) (19,386) Other income 11,093 11,367 Revenue from customers 688,583 692,286





Ferry service fees 206,566 178,540 Federal-Provincial Subsidy Agreement 30,504 29,782 Total revenue 925,653 900,608





Expenses



Operations 525,895 498,343 Maintenance 81,697 87,615 Administration 39,868 38,399 Depreciation and amortization 173,250 159,916 Total operating expenses 820,710 784,273





Operating profit 104,943 116,335





Net finance and other expenses



Finance expenses 59,194 60,679 Finance income (6,182) (5,495) Net finance expense 53,012 55,184 (Gain) loss on disposal and revaluation of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (258) 1,178 Net finance and other expenses 52,754 56,362





NET EARNINGS 52,189 59,973











Other comprehensive income



Items that will be reclassified subsequently to net earnings 7,450 13,580 Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to net earnings 7,945 (118) Total other comprehensive income 15,395 13,462 Total comprehensive income 67,584 73,435







BRITISH COLUMBIA FERRY SERVICES INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)







Years ended

March 31 2019 2018





Cash flows from operating activities









Net earnings 52,189 59,973





Items not affecting cash



Net finance expense 53,012 55,184 Depreciation and amortization 173,250 159,916 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 59 376 Other non-cash changes to property, plant and equipment (1,016) 1,809 Changes in:



Accrued employee future benefits (1,716) 43 Derivative assets and liabilities recognized in net earnings 52 (64) Provisions 2,406 4,661 Long-term land lease - 459 Accrued financing costs 378 (233) Total non-cash items 226,425 222,151 Movements in operating working capital



Trade and other receivables 3,012 (10,939) Prepaid expenses 128 (980) Inventories 714 (3,327) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,940 22,060 Contract liabilities (2,425) 11,329 Change in non-cash working capital 4,369 18,143 Change attributable to capital asset acquisitions (3,298) (24,258) Change in non-cash operating working capital 1,071 (6,115) Cash generated from operating activities 279,685 276,009 Interest received 5,649 5,560 Interest paid (65,335) (65,615)





Net cash generated by operating activities 219,999 215,954





BRITISH COLUMBIA FERRY SERVICES INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)







Years ended

March 31 2019 2018 Cash flows from financing activities



Proceeds from long-term debt - 45,264 Repayment of long-term debt (35,282) (35,312) Repayment of lease liabilities (2,184) (1,583) Dividends paid on preferred shares (6,038) (6,038) Deferred financing costs - (1,417) Net cash (used in) generated by financing activities (43,504) 914





Cash flows from investing activities



Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 292 476 Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (227,048) (220,936) Changes in debt service reserve 625 150 Net proceeds from short-term investments 39,611 1,323 Net cash used in investing activities (186,520) (218,987)





Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (10,025) (2,119)





Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 69,913 72,032





Cash and cash equivalents, end of year 59,888 69,913

BRITISH COLUMBIA FERRY SERVICES INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)



























Share

capital Contributed

surplus Retained

earnings Total

equity

before

reserves Reserves Total

equity

including

reserves Balance as at April 1, 2017 75,478 25,000 424,020 524,498 (3,066) 521,432 Net earnings - - 59,973 59,973 - 59,973 Other comprehensive income - - - - 13,462 13,462 Realized hedge gains recognized in fuel swaps - - - - (1,670) (1,670) Hedge losses on interest rate forward contract reclassified to net earnings - - - - 248 248 Preferred share dividends - - (6,038) (6,038) - (6,038)













Balance as at March 31, 2018 75,478 25,000 477,955 578,433 8,974 587,407













Impact of adoption of IFRS 15 - - 900 900 - 900













Balance as at April 1, 2018 75,478 25,000 478,855 579,333 8,974 588,307 Net earnings - - 52,189 52,189 - 52,189 Other comprehensive income - - - - 15,395 15,395 Realized hedge gains recognized in fuel swaps - - - - (11,783) (11,783) Hedge losses on interest rate forward contract reclassified to net earnings - - - - 248 248 Preferred share dividends - - (6,038) (6,038) - (6,038)













Balance as at March 31, 2019 75,478 25,000 525,006 625,484 12,834 638,318

SOURCE British Columbia Ferry Services Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: BC Ferries, Media Relations, Victoria: (250) 978-1267; Customer Contact: Victoria: (250) 386-3431, Toll-free: 1-888-BCFERRY (1-888-223-3779)

Related Links

http://www.bcferries.ca

