BC Ferries Releases Second Quarter Results

VICTORIA, Nov. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - BC Ferries released its second quarter results today for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

During the quarter, BC Ferries provided over 48,000 sailings, carrying 7.7 million passengers and 2.9 million vehicles. Passenger traffic decreased by 1.5 per cent, while vehicle traffic increased by 0.1 per cent compared to the same quarter in the prior year. Year-to-date, BC Ferries has carried 13.5 million passengers and 5.3 million vehicles, an increase of 0.1 per cent and 1.2 per cent, respectively, compared to the same period in the prior year.

The company's net earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 were $95.0 million, compared to net earnings of $90.9 million for the same quarter of the previous year. Year-to-date, since April 1, 2019, net earnings were $107.2 million, $10.3 million higher than in the same period in the prior year. Due to the seasonality of ferry travel, net earnings in the first and second quarters are typically reduced by net losses in the last two quarters of the fiscal year when routine vessel maintenance is scheduled and traffic declines.

"All net earnings are reinvested back into the coastal ferry system, which is critical to ensure we continue to operate a resilient and affordable service," said Mark Collins, BC Ferries' President & CEO. "It appears that the traffic growth has reached its peak and, coupled with the recent price cap ruling, this makes prioritizing capital expenditures even more important. We engage with the communities we serve to prioritize our capital investments and levels of service. We are focused on a safe, reliable and sustainable system to serve our customers over the long term."

All net earnings are used to the benefit of ferry users including:

Investing in infrastructure such as new vessels and terminals

Improving the service, including increasing the number of sailings provided on a number of routes

Offering discounts, reducing and freezing fares to provide more affordable travel

Minimizing borrowing to lower the interest paid on debt

Strengthening the ability to weather challenging economic conditions including weak traffic years

"Our 12-Year Capital Plan anticipates investing $3.9 billion to ensure system capacity, operational efficiency, resiliency and flexibility – all essential for efficient and sustainable operations," said Collins. "Our Clean Futures Plan outlines our strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by replacing carbon intensive fossil fuels with clean energy. Ferry users expect us to both reinvest in the future and protect the pristine environment in which we operate."

Capital expenditures in the three and six months ended September 30, 2019 totalled $29.9 million and $55.8 million respectively. Significant investments include the new Island Class vessels, Spirit Class mid-life upgrades, customer experience program, Texada Island wingwall replacement and various other projects.

BC Ferries' full financial statements, including notes and Management's Discussion and Analysis, are filed on SEDAR and will be available at www.sedar.com.

BC Ferries is one of the largest ferry operators in the world based on passengers transported annually and transportation infrastructure, and carried 22.3 million passengers and 8.9 million vehicles during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. BC Ferries provides frequent year-round ferry transportation services to the west coast of Canada on 25 routes, currently supported by 35 vessels and 47 terminals, and also manages other remote routes through contracts with independent operators.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains certain "forward looking statements". These statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's expectations regarding our growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities and industry performance and trends. They reflect management's current internal projections, expectations or beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Some of the market conditions and factors that have been considered in formulating the assumptions upon which forward looking statements are based include traffic, the Canadian Dollar relative to the US Dollar, fuel costs, construction costs, the state of the local economy, fluctuating financial markets, demographics, tax changes, and the requirements of the Coastal Ferry Services Contract.

Forward looking statements included in this release include statements with respect to: net earnings, fares, the 12-Year Capital Plan, the Clean Futures Plan to reduce greenhouse gas, the number of sailings, Island Class vessels, Spirit Class mid-life upgrade, the customer experience program, the Texada Island wingwall replacement, and other investment projects, and our borrowing expectations. In some cases, forward looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. A number of factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. In evaluating these statements, prospective investors should specifically consider various factors including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with: vendor non-performance; capital market access; interest rate, foreign currency, fuel price, and traffic volume fluctuations; the implementation of major capital projects; security, safety, and environmental incidents; confidential or sensitive information breaches; changes in laws; vessel repair facility limitations; economic regulatory environment changes; tax changes; and Aboriginal rights and title claims.

Actual results may differ materially from any forward looking statement. Although management believes that the forward looking statements contained in this release are based upon reasonable assumptions, investors cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with these forward looking statements. These forward looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and British Columbia Ferry Services Inc. assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances except as may be required by applicable law.

NON-IFRS MEASURES

In addition to providing measures prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), we present certain financial measures that do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These supplemental financial measures are provided to assist readers in determining our ability to generate cash from operations and improve the comparability of our results from one period to another. We believe these measures are useful in assessing operating performance of our ongoing business on an overall basis.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2020

Significant events during or subsequent to the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2020 include the following:

General

The Coastal Ferry Act allows BC Ferries to submit additional information for the BC Ferries Commissioner's consideration in setting price caps generally, and in the final price cap determination, specifically. On September 5, 2019 , BC Ferries filed supplemental information to the Commissioner regarding capital expenditures and financial resilience that the company believes are required to meet the long-term needs of ferry users, communities and the public.





allows BC Ferries to submit additional information for the BC Ferries Commissioner's consideration in setting price caps generally, and in the final price cap determination, specifically. On , BC Ferries filed supplemental information to the Commissioner regarding capital expenditures and financial resilience that the company believes are required to meet the long-term needs of ferry users, communities and the public. On September 30, 2019 , the BC Ferries Commissioner issued a ruling that established final price cap increases of 2.3 per cent for each of the four years of performance term five, being the four year period commencing on April 1, 2020 and ending on March 31 , 2024.





, the BC Ferries Commissioner issued a ruling that established final price cap increases of 2.3 per cent for each of the four years of performance term five, being the four year period commencing on and ending on , 2024. Also on September 30, 2019 , the Commissioner released a performance review of the efficiency of BC Ferries prepared by PwC. The report concludes that BC Ferries is exhibiting good cost control and should continue the current efforts to manage costs and increase efficiencies. The foregoing three documents are available on the Commissioner's website at: www.bcferrycommission.ca.





, the Commissioner released a performance review of the efficiency of BC Ferries prepared by PwC. The report concludes that BC Ferries is exhibiting good cost control and should continue the current efforts to manage costs and increase efficiencies. The foregoing three documents are available on the Commissioner's website at: www.bcferrycommission.ca. On October 15, 2019 , BC Ferries completed a private placement of $250 million of 30-year senior secured bonds with accredited investors. These bonds bear interest at a rate of 2.794 per cent per annum, payable semi-annually. The net proceeds of this new issue will be used, together with additional cash on hand, to provide for capital expenditures, general corporate purposes and to fund the series reserve account. These bonds were rated "A (high)" by DBRS and "AA-" by Standard & Poor's ("S&P").





, BC Ferries completed a private placement of of 30-year senior secured bonds with accredited investors. These bonds bear interest at a rate of 2.794 per cent per annum, payable semi-annually. The net proceeds of this new issue will be used, together with additional cash on hand, to provide for capital expenditures, general corporate purposes and to fund the series reserve account. These bonds were rated "A (high)" by DBRS and "AA-" by Standard & Poor's ("S&P"). At the start of fiscal 2019 ( April 1, 2018 ), BC Ferries, with partial funding from the Province, reduced fares on the minor and northern routes by 15 per cent. Fares on the three Metro Vancouver – Vancouver Island routes were held constant. These initiatives are in place through March 31, 2020 .

Vessels

On October 18, 2019 , the Commissioner issued Order 19- 02B , approving a supplementary application to amend the approved major capital expenditure amount for the construction and introduction of one new Salish Class vessel and four new Island Class vessels. The initial Order 19-02 granted on January 7, 2019 , and Order 19- 02B are available on the Commissioner's website at www.bcferrycommission.com.





, the Commissioner issued Order 19- , approving a supplementary application to amend the approved major capital expenditure amount for the construction and introduction of one new Salish Class vessel and four new Island Class vessels. The initial Order 19-02 granted on , and Order 19- are available on the Commissioner's website at www.bcferrycommission.com. On October 25, 2019 , contracts became effective with Damen Shipyard Group of Netherlands for the construction of four new Island Class vessels expected to enter service during fiscal 2023. These four vessels are in addition to the two Island Class vessels which are expected to enter service in fiscal 2021. The Island Class vessels will be outfitted with battery electric-hybrid propulsion and will each have a capacity of up to 450 passengers and approximately 47 vehicles. The total project budget for the four additional vessels, including financing and project management costs, is approximately $200 million .

BRITISH COLUMBIA FERRY SERVICES INC. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)





September 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 134,897 59,888 Restricted short-term investments 31,341 31,651 Other short-term investments 76,617 74,648 Trade and other receivables 29,415 23,246 Prepaid expenses 14,027 8,306 Inventories 31,258 30,870 Derivative assets 1,317 8,145

318,872 236,754 Non-current assets



Loan receivable 24,515 24,515 Property, plant and equipment 1,785,321 1,820,232 Intangible assets 101,152 101,029 Derivative assets 5 -

1,910,993 1,945,776 Total assets 2,229,865 2,182,530 Liabilities



Current liabilities



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 45,414 80,173 Interest payable on long-term debt 18,456 18,429 Contract liabilities 21,872 28,709 Current portion of long-term debt 74,104 57,183 Current portion of accrued employee future benefits 2,000 2,000 Current portion of lease liabilities 2,297 2,184 Provisions 66,145 62,778 Derivative liabilities 433 -

230,721 251,456 Non-current liabilities



Accrued employee future benefits 20,681 20,583 Long-term debt 1,188,748 1,222,860 Lease liabilities 39,983 39,797 Other liabilities 11,493 9,516 Derivative liabilities 977 -

1,261,882 1,292,756 Total liabilities 1,492,603 1,544,212 Equity



Share capital 75,478 75,478 Contributed surplus 25,000 25,000 Retained earnings 632,177 525,006 Total equity before reserves 732,655 625,484 Reserves 4,607 12,834 Total equity including reserves 737,262 638,318 Total liabilities and equity 2,229,865 2,182,530

BRITISH COLUMBIA FERRY SERVICES INC. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income (unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)







Three months ended September 30 Six months ended

September 30

2019 2018 2019 2018









Revenue







Vehicle and passenger fares 216,516 213,187 378,992 371,614 Net retail 23,869 23,061 40,666 38,620 Fuel surcharges (rebates) 2,981 (67) 3,820 (4,585) Other income 3,532 3,433 6,569 6,240 Revenue from customers 246,898 239,614 430,047 411,889 Ferry service fees 74,579 68,581 129,988 118,380 Federal-Provincial Subsidy Agreement 7,835 7,626 15,670 15,252 Total revenue 329,312 315,821 575,705 545,521









Expenses







Operations 152,231 142,664 292,919 278,535 Maintenance 13,440 15,713 39,752 37,934 Administration 9,271 9,955 17,967 19,694 Depreciation and amortization 45,740 42,921 90,462 84,946 Total operating expenses 220,682 211,253 441,100 421,109 Operating profit 108,630 104,568 134,605 124,412









Net finance and other expenses







Finance expenses 15,330 15,268 30,321 30,240 Finance income (1,508) (1,610) (2,681) (2,867) Net finance expense 13,822 13,658 27,640 27,373 (Gain) loss on disposal and revaluation of property,







plant and equipment and intangible assets (194) 54 (206) 143 Net finance and other expenses 13,628 13,712 27,434 27,516 NET EARNINGS 95,002 90,856 107,171 96,896









Other comprehensive (loss) income







Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently







to net earnings (3,832) 1,445 (3,890) 9,324 Items not to be reclassified to net earnings (126) - (126) - Total other comprehensive (loss) income (3,958) 1,445 (4,016) 9,324 Total comprehensive income 91,044 92,301 103,155 106,220

BRITISH COLUMBIA FERRY SERVICES INC. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)





Six months ended September 30

2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities



Net earnings 107,171 96,896 Items not affecting cash



Net finance expense 27,640 27,373 Depreciation and amortization 90,462 84,946 Other non-cash changes to property, plant and equipment (1,152) (24) Changes in:



Accrued employee future benefits (28) (507) Derivative assets and liabilities recognized in net earnings 8 71 Provisions 3,367 2,343 Accrued financing costs (434) (276) Total non-cash items 119,863 113,926 Movements in operating working capital



Trade and other receivables (6,169) (16,757) Prepaid expenses (5,721) (4,247) Inventories (388) (544) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (34,759) (1,856) Contract liabilities (6,837) (1,593) Change in non-cash working capital (53,874) (24,997) Change attributable to capital asset acquisitions 23,550 18,456 Change in non-cash operating working capital (30,324) (6,541) Cash generated from operating activities 196,710 204,281 Interest received 3,276 3,149 Interest paid (32,211) (32,891) Net cash generated by operating activities 167,775 174,539

BRITISH COLUMBIA FERRY SERVICES INC. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)



Six months ended September 30

2019 2018 Cash flows from financing activities



Repayment of long-term debt (17,641) (17,641) Repayment of lease liabilities (1,093) (1,064) Net cash used in financing activities (18,734) (18,705) Cash flows from investing activities



Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 295 41 Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (72,668) (139,309) Changes in debt service reserve 310 310 Net (purchase of) proceeds from short-term investments (1,969) 1,626 Net cash used in investing activities (74,032) (137,332) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 75,009 18,502 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 59,888 69,913 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 134,897 88,415

BRITISH COLUMBIA FERRY SERVICES INC. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)















Share

capital Contributed

surplus Retained

earnings Total

equity

before

reserves Reserves Total

equity

including

reserves Balance as at April 1, 2018 75,478 25,000 478,855 579,333 8,974 588,307 Net earnings - - 96,896 96,896 - 96,896 Other comprehensive income - - - - 9,324 9,324 Realized hedge gains recognized in











fuel swaps - - - - (7,517) (7,517) Hedge losses on interest rate forward











contract reclassified to net earnings - - - - 124 124 Balance as at September 30, 2018 75,478 25,000 575,751 676,229 10,905 687,134 Balance as at April 1, 2019 75,478 25,000 525,006 625,484 12,834 638,318 Net earnings - - 107,171 107,171 - 107,171 Other comprehensive loss - - - - (4,016) (4,016) Realized hedge gains recognized in











fuel swaps - - - - (4,335) (4,335) Hedge losses on interest rate forward











contract reclassified to net earnings - - - - 124 124 Balance as at September 30, 2019 75,478 25,000 632,177 732,655 4,607 737,262

SOURCE British Columbia Ferry Services Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: BC Ferries, Media Relations, Victoria: (250) 978-1267; Customer Contact: Victoria: (250) 386-3431, Toll-free: 1-888-BCFERRY (1-888-223-3779)

