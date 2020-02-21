BC Ferries Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

VICTORIA, Feb. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - BC Ferries is pleased to announce that Jill Sharland has been appointed to the position of Vice President & Chief Financial Officer effective March 2, 2020.

"In this position, Ms. Sharland will lead and oversee accounting & reporting, financial operations, payroll, treasury, risk & insurance, financial planning & analysis, tariff & revenue, internal audit and corporate services as well as share responsibility for government and regulatory affairs. She will report directly to me as a member of the Executive Management Committee," said Mark Collins, BC Ferries' President & CEO. "Ms. Sharland has a proven track record of success and will be a welcome addition to our management team."

Ms. Sharland brings extensive experience as a financial executive specializing in strategic and operational planning and financial decision support in fast-paced, capital intensive and customer driven industries. Most recently as a CFO in the medical industry, Ms. Sharland also has experience in the aviation and telecommunications industries.

Ms. Sharland is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a Masters of Business Administration from Queens University as well as an Honors Bachelor of Science in Pharmacology and Physiology from Western University.

In making the announcement, Mr. Collins acknowledged the many contributions made by the current Vice President & CFO Alana Gallagher, who is retiring after 25 years of service. Mr. Collins thanked Ms. Gallagher for her commitment to the company and wishes her well in the future.

