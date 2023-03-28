BC Dentists Applaud Expansion of Dental Care in Federal Budget

VANCOUVER, BC, March 28, 2023 /CNW/ - The BC Dental Association (BCDA) applauds the federal government's investment in dental care with today's announcement of $13 billion in funding to increase access to care for Canadians without private dental insurance. BCDA is also grateful for the establishment of an Oral Health Access Fund to address access to care challenges for vulnerable populations and people in rural and remote communities.

"As oral healthcare professionals, we're encouraged that the federal government recognizes the link between oral health and overall health," says Dr. David Lim, BCDA President. "We believe that improved access to dental care will create better oral and overall health for British Columbians."

We believe for this program to be successful:

The program must meet the patients' needs, both preventative and restorative. Patients must have easy access to care. The program must be easy for dental offices to administer. A simplified coordination of benefits between existing provincial dental programs and current/future federal dental funding. A strategy to increase the skilled labour force required by dental offices.

"The BCDA looks forward to working collaboratively with the provincial and federal governments to ensure the enhanced funding provides the care British Columbians deserve," adds Dr. Lim. "Optimal oral health is the goal that our members work hard to achieve every day for their patients, and this is a significant step in that direction."

The British Columbia Dental Association is the recognized voice of dentistry in this province, advocating on behalf of over 4,000 members to promote oral health for all British Columbians.

