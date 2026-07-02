BC-based Wafr Announces Development of Canadian AI Research Lab, Advances $300 Million Fundraising Campaign to Build Sustainable AI Infrastructure

VANCOUVER, BC, July 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Wafr Technologies today announced plans to develop a world-class Artificial Intelligence Research Lab in Canada, marking a major milestone in the company's mission to reduce the environmental impact of AI data centres.

To support the initiative and accelerate commercialization of its breakthrough cooling technology, Wafr has raised $100 million toward its $300 million fundraising goal. The investment will help establish the research lab, expand research and development, and grow Canadian-made technology designed to meet the growing global demand for AI computing while significantly reducing environmental risk.

Wafr's proprietary cooling technology addresses one of the industry's most pressing sustainability challenges by dramatically reducing water consumption without compromising computing performance. The company is led by a team of engineers, sustainability experts and entrepreneurs whose work in this field has been demonstrated in India and Dubai.

"Artificial intelligence represents one of the greatest advancements of our generation but we don't want it to come at an environmental cost to future generations," says Bikram Singh, Wafr Technologies Co-founder and CEO. "Our vision is to build a globally recognized AI research lab in Canada and be a leader in how we can reduce the impact to water and energy."

On average, typical data centres use up to 10 million litres of water per MW annually, with cooling consuming 30–45% of total electricity load. Wafr cuts that water use by up to 95% and cooling power use by up to 80%. Those savings translate into billions of litres of water conserved each year, helping reduce both environmental uncertainty and operational risk.

"Our technology demonstrates that economic growth and environmental stewardship are not competing priorities," says Wafr Technologies Co-founder Darrell Kopke. "Canada has an opportunity to lead the world in sustainable AI, and we're building the technology to make that possible."

The new research lab will bring together leading researchers, engineers and industry partners to develop next-generation AI infrastructure technologies, positioning Canada as a leader in sustainable AI innovation.

Foresight Canada, which partners on clean-tech projects, is a major contributor to the proposed lab.

"In 2025, Wafr Technologies was celebrated at our Foresight 50 Showcase spotlighting the year's most investible Canadian cleantech companies," says Brittany Goldhawke, Director of Earth Tech and Investor Relations, Foresight Canada. "The promise of delivering truly sustainable AI leveraging Wafr's proprietary cooling technology is a game changer for an industry experiencing resistance for water and grid constraints."

The fundraising campaign will support:

Development of Wafr's Canadian AI Research Lab

Expansion of engineering and research teams

Commercial deployment of sustainable cooling technologies

Partnerships with industry, governments and academic institutions

Global commercialization of Canadian-developed intellectual property

About Wafr

Wafr is a Canadian technology company developing advanced cooling solutions and sustainable infrastructure technologies for artificial intelligence and high-performance computing. Through innovation, research and environmental leadership, Wafr is helping build the next generation of AI infrastructure while dramatically reducing water consumption and environmental risk.

SOURCE Wafr

Media Contacts: Nicole Brassard, Vice-President, Global Public Affairs, Email: [email protected]; Robin Gill, Robin Gill Communications, Email: [email protected]