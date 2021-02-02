BBTV Signs New Contracts with Top Entertainment and Sports Influencers

Content Creator Partner Signings Include JackSucksAtLife, Clepton, Jordan Yeoh Fitness, and D'Vontay Friga, adding 270M Million Monthly Views and 12 Million Subscribers Organically

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV), a media tech company that uses technology enabled solutions to help content creators become more successful, today announced numerous major content partner signings, further amplifying and expanding BBTV's rich library of content, viewership and monetization.

Signings include Entertainment content partners JackSucksAtLife, and Clepton, and Sports content partners Jordan Yeoh Fitness, and D'Vontay Friga. Other notable signings include nojroom, Eric Tabach , Jackie Figueroa , and Gibi ASMR.

BBTV also renews and expands content partnerships with Brad Mondo , SteveTheGamer55, AutoTopNL, and Biankinha, who collectively generate 127 million monthly views and 16 million subscribers.

"BBTV continues to demonstrate that it is the home for the world's largest influencers who want to expand reach and monetization for their video content. Not only do we continue to attract new top class talent, but we're retaining partners through the strength of our offering and solutions," comments Shahrzad Rafati, Chairperson and CEO, BBTV. "BBTV's end to end solutions for content management, distribution and monetization are all reasons why we are winning the hearts and minds of superstar creators such as those announced today. The year has started off strong with impressive momentum across all areas of the business and we have a healthy pipeline for the months ahead."

BBTV welcomes JackSucksAtLife (13.89M YouTube Monthly Views; 3.075M YouTube Subscribers; 81.6K Instagram Followers; 126.8K Twitter Followers) to its partner base. Known for his recent collaborations with other YouTube superstars MrBeast and KSI, Jack is the ultimate YouTuber with a constant stream of content, ranging from YouTube play buttons, car reviews, unboxings, commentary, and reactions across five YouTube channels. Jack holds the Guinness World Record for most channels with over 100,000 subscribers owned by an individual1.

Clepton (172.98M YouTube Monthly Views; 1.3M YouTube Subscribers; 119K Instagram Followers; 2.5M TikTok Followers) an extraordinary comedian who started his career on Brazil's Stand Up comedy stages, also joins BBTV. With live shows postponed due to the pandemic, Clepton revived his YouTube channel and has seen explosive growth, featuring comedy shorts and gaming live streams.



BBTV has signed Jordan Yeoh Fitness (3.95M YouTube Monthly Views; 2.92M YouTube Subscribers; 6.6M Facebook Followers; 910K Instagram Followers). Jordan's channel offers guided, easy to follow beginner to advance workouts to lose weight, burn fat and build muscles.

BBTV has also added D'Vontay Friga (472.77K YouTube Monthly Views; 388K YouTube Subscribers; 132K Instagram Followers; 18.3K Twitter Followers), the newest member of the NBA Playmakers' family and former division three college basketball player who is well-known for his wildly popular videos balling in parks around the U.S mic'd up to capture all of the on (and off) court action. In December, Friga teamed up with another current NBA Playmaker, Devin Williams of IN THE LAB (1.2M YouTube Monthly Views; 555K YouTube Subscribers), to bring fans an exciting 1 vs. 1 showdown on the court. The duo spent months going back-and-forth on social media over who'd reign supreme in a head-to-head matchup, which led to this first-of-its-kind livestream event, sponsored by Adidas and Ballislife.

Other notable signings BBTV is excited to announce are:

nojroom ( 50.2M YouTube Monthly Views; 553K YouTube Subscribers; 21.4K Instagram Followers; 256.8K TikTok Followers), a bustling new creator, hailing in an audience of over 400K subscribers in six months with his Among Us shorts.

Actor and comedian Eric Tabach (639.26K YouTube Monthly Views; 284K YouTube Subscribers; 166K Instagram Followers; 223K TikTok Followers), who connects with his audience through meaningful comedy videos on YouTube.

Jackie Figueroa (581.39K YouTube Monthly Views; 110K YouTube Subscribers, 889K Instagram Followers), who has built an impressive Instagram following and is now bringing her audience to her new lifestyle YouTube channel full of vlogs, story times, and collaborations.

Gibi ASMR (27.16M YouTube Monthly Views; 3M YouTube Subscribers; 337K Instagram Followers; 142.4M Twitter Followers; 154.1K TikTok Followers, 232K Twitch Followers) is an American ASMR YouTuber, Twitch streamer, and cosplayer.

BBTV is also thrilled to renew and activate Plus Solution partnerships with:

Brad Mondo ( 27.55M YouTube Monthly Views; 6.68M YouTube Subscribers; 9M Facebook Followers; 1.9M Instagram Followers; 177.3K Twitter Followers; 7.2M TikTok Followers), is a digital creator, professional hairstylist, and entrepreneur known for hair education and hilarious reaction videos.

SteveTheGamer55 (7.84M YouTube Monthly Views, 2.97M YouTube Subscribers; 29.25K Facebook Followers; 194K Instagram Followers; 21.7K Twitter Followers), who has turned GTA gaming into an art form and continues to build his success with merchandise and a renewed focus on Facebook.

AutoTopNL (28.29M YouTube Monthly Views; 2.53M YouTube Subscribers; 20.3K Facebook Followers; 79.3K Instagram Followers), an online car filming and testing company that is one of the biggest car review channels in Europe.

Biankinha (63.67M YouTube Monthly Views; 4M YouTube Subscribers; 133K Instagram Followers), a young Brazilian creator whose content, including skits with her friends and family to wholesome pranks and antics, is fun for the whole family.

For more information please visit www.bbtv.com .

References/Sources:

About BBTV

BBTV is a media and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The company's mission is to democratize content by leveraging its proprietary technologies to drive viewership and monetization for content creators of all sizes. From individual content creators to global media companies, BBTV monetizes the media of content owners through end-to-end management, distribution and monetization solutions, powered by its innovative VISO Platform, including related proprietary technology, while allowing content owners to focus on their core competency – content creation. In August 2020, BBTV had the second most unique monthly viewers among digital platforms with more than 600 million globally, who consumed more than 50 billion minutes of video content, the most among media companies*. www.bbtv.com

*Calculations and classifications made by BBTV based on data from Comscore contained in Comscore's "Top 12 Countries = August 2020 Comscore Video Metrix Media Trend – Multi-Platform – Top 100 Video Properties Report"

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward–looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information") which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including the Company's use of technology enabled solutions to help content owners become more successful, and the Company's mission to democratize content by leveraging its proprietary technologies to drive viewership and monetization for content creators of all sizes. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that we considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such information is given, including but not limited to our assumption regarding continued changes and trends in our industry or the global economy, and the performance of our technology. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the risk that our assumptions on which our forward-looking information is based may not be accurate, the effect of competition, that historical or previous results are not necessarily indicative of future results, as well as the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus of the Company dated October 22, 2020 filed on sedar at www.sedar.com and in our other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward–looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

