BBTV Signs Content Management Deal With a Top US Commercial Broadcast Television Network

VANCOUVER, BC, July 19, 2023 /CNW/ - BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV) (OTCQX: BBTVF) (Frankfurt: 64V) ("BBTV" or the "Company"), the leading creator monetization company with a mission to help creators become more successful, today announced it has signed a Content Management deal with a top US commercial television network.

BBTV will manage digital channels for the network featuring several well-known Intellectual Properties (IPs) in the entertainment vertical, building digital generation audiences for the television network.

The deal follows several prominent signings so far in 2023, including a top global film studio and a multinational entertainment and record label conglomerate.

BBTV continues to successfully convert some of its most substantial deals ever from the largest Content Management pipeline in the Company's history as it executes its strategic alignment around large enterprise-based, high margin Plus Solutions.

"Audiences are increasingly native to digital, and as a result we're seeing more and more global brands looking to build audience-first strategies on digital platforms across the Google and Meta ecosystems," comments Lewis Ball, Chief Strategy Officer, BBTV. "What makes BBTV particularly exciting for these partners is our long history of driving significant success with some of the most well-known IPs in the business. Our expertise and knowledge attract large entertainment and media enterprises who need to maximize their audience reach and digital value. When our experts take the reins of clients' valuable IP, our clients know they're giving the keys to an established veteran in the industry that's pairing nearly two decades of knowledge and expertise with innovative solutions that enable growth at the scale of the digital video economy."

Content Management is an important part of the Company's Plus Solutions business and represents a significant portion of the segment revenue, which surpassed $50 million in 2022. Plus Solutions revenue is expected to grow by at least 30% again in 2023 and represents a key revenue stream for BBTV's path to profitability.

About BBTV

BBTV is a global media company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company has been redefining video entertainment since 2005 through the lens of the world's most influential creators. With the world's only comprehensive tech-powered solution for creators, brands and media companies to succeed in the massive and growing creator economy, BBTV reaches 600 million unique viewers every month across every major digital platform. [1]. ( www.bbtv.com )

[1] Comscore's "Top 12 Countries = December 2022 comScore Video Metrix Media Trend – Multi-Platform – Top 100 Video Properties Report"; Top 12 countries represent ~50% of world's digital population.

