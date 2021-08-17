BBTV Signs a Top 3 Major US News Network and Cable Channel Driving New Plus Solutions Growth

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV) (OTCQX: BBTVF) ("BBTV" or the "Company"), the leading creator monetization company with a mission to help creators become more successful, today announced that it has further expanded its Content Management business and signed a deal with a top 3 major news network and major US cable channel.

Content Management is a key and growing component of BBTV's Plus Solutions and continues to represent one of the Company's highest growth trajectories and gross margins.

In BBTV's Q2 2021 earnings report August 11th , the Company reported that Q2 2021 Plus Solutions revenue, which includes Content Management, increased by 65% compared to Q2 2020.

BBTV's Content Management Solutions have scaled to support content creators of all sizes and genres from small independents to global media enterprises.

Enterprise media clients utilizing BBTV's Content Management solutions include the National Basketball Association (NBA) and Sony Pictures among others.

"Digital has really leveled the playing field when it comes to reaching and engaging digital audiences, as well as monetizing content," comments Lewis Ball, VP Strategy, BBTV. "This latest major signing showcases the strength of our Content Management offering and demonstrates the value that we bring to creators of all sizes. By working with BBTV, enterprise and independent content creators can equally benefit from a greater understanding of their digital fan base, while also benefiting from new revenue streams."

This latest signing joins a number of major longstanding enterprise partners that utilize BBTV's Content Management offering, including The Canada Media Fund (CMF). CMF is a not-for-profit corporation that delivers $364 million in funding annually to support Canada's television and digital media industries and a longstanding client for BBTV.

"The digital era has brought new opportunities to engage with domestic and global fans of Canadian content. BBTV has been a great partner in driving growth for us over the past three years on digital platforms. The creativity and insight that we've benefitted from in working with BBTV has been a valuable part of our IP discoverability strategy, and a great asset in promoting outstanding Canadian films, TV shows and docs to new generations of viewers." commented Paulina Abarca-Cantin, Programming and Operations Lead for the CMF's Encore+ YouTube channel.

BBTV's Content Management solutions combine industry-leading expertise with powerful proprietary technology, and enables creators to have full control of their Intellectual Property and brand at scale in the digital space, while also maximizing their revenue potential.

About BBTV

BBTV is a global media and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company's mission is to help content creators become more successful. With creators ranging from individuals to global media brands, BBTV provides comprehensive, end-to-end Solutions to increase viewership and drive revenue powered by its innovative technology, while allowing creators to focus on their core competency – content creation. In January 2021, BBTV had the second most unique monthly viewers among digital platforms with more than 600 million globally, who consumed more than 50 billion minutes of video content, the most among media companies [1]. (www.bbtv.com)

[1] Calculations and classifications made by BBTV based on data from Comscore's "Top 12 Countries = January 2021 comScore Video Metrix Media Trend – Multi-Platform – Top 100 Video Properties Report"; Top 12 countries represent ~50% of world's digital population.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward–looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information is not information about historical facts but instead represents the Company's intentions, beliefs, plans, goals, objectives and strategies regarding future events and results, and may include certain financial outlooks. Financial outlooks, in particular, are provided to aid in understanding management's goals and expectations regarding future financial matters, and, for all the reasons set out below, may not be achieved. Such financial outlooks may not be appropriate for other purposes, and should not be relied on as necessarily indicative of future results. Forward-looking information contained in this press release includes statements that Content Management is a key and growing component of BBTV's Plus Solutions and continues to represent one of the Company's highest growth trajectories and gross margins. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that the Company considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such information is given, including but not limited to the Company's assumptions that it will continue to acquire new customers for its Plus Solutions and its current growth plans and trends will not change in any material respect which would affect its forward-looking information; that its estimates of costs and revenue for future periods are accurate; and that its assumptions regarding continued growth, changes and trends in the Company's industry and the global economy will be met. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the risk that the Company's assumptions on which its forward-looking information is based may not be accurate; the effect of competition; that the Company has a history of losses and negative cash flow; that the Company's agreements with platforms, creators or others may terminate early or not be renewed either on similar terms or at all; that the Company's Plus Solutions may not continue to be attractive to creators and may not continue to gain traction; that the Company may not be able to sustain or grow its margins for Plus Solutions; litigation risk; intellectual property risks; the risk of changes in government regulation which may be adverse to the Company 's business; the Company's significant reliance on its relationship with one digital platform; and the impact of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic; as well as the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus of the Company dated October 22, 2020, and in its Annual Information Form dated March 28, 2021 filed on sedar at www.sedar.com and in the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward–looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

