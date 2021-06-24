BBTV Showcases Direct Advertising and Branded Entertainment Campaigns Highlighting the Growth of its Plus Solutions

VANCOUVER, BC, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV) (OTCQX: BBTVF)("BBTV'' or the "Company"), the leading creator monetization company with a mission to help creators become more successful, is sharing the following recent Direct Advertising Branded Entertainment highlights and achievements as part of its Plus Solutions:

BBTV has secured a number of paid direct advertising and branded entertainment campaigns across consumer verticals including Lifestyle & Fashion, Food & Beverage, and Sports for brands including Thrive Market, PUMA, and The RealReal, highlighting the growth of its Plus Solutions.

Creator content plays a big role in buyer behaviour, as more than half of social media and video users leverage social platforms to research products 1 and nearly three quarters of them 2 are more likely to purchase products and services based on content creators' recommendations.

Digital video advertising, which is just one corner of the creator economy, is expected to more than double from 2018 to 2021 to $82B 3, and it's expected to grow to $185B by 2026 at a 40% CAGR4. The creator economy as a whole is poised to rise at an even faster pace than the early days of ecommerce.

"The creator economy is a powerful driver for digital revenue, as millennials and Gen Z are driving the major shift from traditional to digital consumption. Advertisers trying to reach these generations are spending more in digital video than ever before, as millennials have the highest buying power among all generations," comments Shahrzad Rafati, Chairperson & CEO, BBTV. "This is just the tip of the iceberg, and the two pillars of making money in the creator economy are reach and engagement. BBTV is a global leader for both, with 600 million monthly unique viewers and over 50 billion minutes watched every month."

Below are examples of Direct Advertising and Branded Entertainment campaigns in the form of YouTube in-video shout-outs, and Instagram activations. The campaigns positively endorse specific brands and products.

BBTV Branded Entertainment Achievements

Creator: Brad Mondo (7.04M YouTube Subscribers, 20.92M YouTube Monthly Views, 10.2M Facebook Followers, 2.1M Instagram Followers, 181.4K Twitter Followers, 7.9M TikTok Followers) is a digital creator, professional hairstylist, and entrepreneur known for hair education and hilarious reaction videos.

Direct Advertising Campaign: Branded Entertainment in the form of a YouTube Shout Out: TheRealReal, the leader in authenticated luxury consignment, teamed up with Brad Mondo to promote their online store, tapping into his exceptional reach and fashion-forward following by integrating seamlessly into his regular programming.

Creator: Sam the Cooking Guy (2.19M YouTube Subscribers, 13.92M YouTube Monthly Views, 210K Facebook Followers, 237K Instagram Followers, 44.6K Twitter Followers, 206.6K TikTok Followers) is the ultimate guy for food that's big in taste and small in effort. He uses his channel to serve up recipes, kitchen basics, and live Q&As where he answers cooking questions.

Direct Advertising Campaign: Branded Entertainment in the form of a YouTube Shout Out: Thrive Market, the membership-based retailer offering natural and organic food products, worked with BBTV to sign up Sam the Cooking Guy for a multi-video partnership, spanning H1 of 2021. In these videos, Sam cooks with Thrive Market products and shows off his favourite purchases.

Creator: Baby Kaely (1.6M YouTube Subscribers, 9.58M YouTube Monthly Views, 50K Facebook Followers, 418K Instagram Followers, 24K Twitter Followers, 672.4 TikTok Followers) is a Hip-Hop artist who rose to fame at the age of five-years-old! She first stepped into the spotlight after becoming the voice of young kids, then carried that stardom to become a YouTube sensation.

Direct Advertising Campaign: Branded Entertainment in the form of Instagram Stories:

PUMA tapped Baby Kaely to help celebrate the release of PUMA's Fierce 2 sneaker. With a quick turnaround needed, BBTV provided an agile solution in the form of Instagram Stories with Baby Kaely showcasing the shoe on her Instagram account.

Creator: D'Vontay Friga (576K YouTube Subscribers, 4.88M YouTube Monthly Views, 250K Instagram Followers, 27.4K Twitter Followers, 205.7K TikTok Followers) is a member of the NBA Playmakers' family and former division three college basketball player who is well-known for his wildly popular videos balling in parks around the U.S mic'd up to capture all of the on (and off) court action.

Direct Advertising Campaign: Branded Entertainment in the form of Instagram Stories and a YouTube Shout Out: To celebrate the release of PUMA's RS Dreamer sneaker, PUMA leveraged the talents of D'Vontay Friga to showcase the brand new shoe cross-platform, making short form content on Instagram and complimenting it with a shout-out in a YouTube Video.

Creator: Stephania (86.2K YouTube Subscribers, 69.78K YouTube Monthly Views, 1.5K Facebook Followers, 361K Instagram Followers, 11.3K Twitter Followers, 603.7K TikTok Followers) isn't one to shy away from a challenge. Being told at birth that she wouldn't be able to walk wasn't going to stop her from achieving her goals, and has become a skilled baller in her own right. A relative digital newcomer, she's been able to quickly grow her YouTube following, and develop strong fanbases on TikTok and Instagram.

Direct Advertising Campaign: Branded Entertainment in the form of Instagram Stories: PUMA worked with BBTV to leverage Stephania for the release of PUMA's new Fierce 2 sneaker. Stephania showcased the shoe on her Instagram Stories while also posting to her feed, increasing visibility for the client.

