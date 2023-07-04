BBTV Provides Update on Convertible Promissory Note

VANCOUVER, BC, July 4, 2023 /CNW/ - BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV) ("BBTV" or the "Company"), the leading creator monetization company with a mission to help creators become more successful, announces that RTL Group (through its subsidiary, UFA Film und Fernseh) has granted BBTV the option to retire its debt under the secured convertible promissory loan note ("Secured Convertible Loan") of approximately $20.4 million (as at June 30, 2023) at a discount based on a variety of factors, including the Company having a successful financing on or before September 15, 2023. The remaining terms of the Secured Convertible Loan are currently unchanged.

BBTV is a global media and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company's mission is to help content creators become more successful. With creators ranging from individuals to global media brands, BBTV provides comprehensive, end-to-end Solutions to increase viewership and drive revenue powered by its innovative technology, while allowing creators to focus on their core competency – content creation. In December 2022, BBTV had the fourth most unique monthly viewers among digital platforms with more than 600 million globally, who consumed more than 35 billion minutes of video content [1]. ( www.bbtv.com )

[1] Calculations and classifications made by BBTV based on data from Comscore's "Top 12 Countries = December 2022 comScore Video Metrix Media Trend – Multi-Platform – Top 100 Video Properties Report"; Top 12 countries represent ~50% of world's digital population.

There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to retire its debt under its Secured Convertible Loan at a discount (which may be considered to be forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws) as its ability to exercise its option to do so is based on, among other things, the Company having a successful financing on or before September 15, 2023 which is subject to various risks and is not assured. Risk factors include the dependency of a successful financing on the Company's financial performance, the absence of material adverse changes in the Company's operations, prospects or financing needs, economic uncertainties and the state of the financial markets generally. See also the risk factors discussed in the Company's Final Long Form Prospectus dated October 22, 2020, its Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2023 and its MD&A dated May 12, 2023 each filed on sedar at www.sedar.com and in the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com . The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

