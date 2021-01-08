BBTV Launches Video Comparison Solution for Content Creators to Increase Viewership Growth and Monetization at Scale By Providing Actionable Insights

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV), a media tech company that uses technology enabled solutions to help content creators become more successful, announces the launch of its new Video Comparison analytics solution for content creators of all sizes.

BBTV's solutions drove a 19% 1 average revenue lift for BBTV content creators year over year from 2018 to 2019, and this new addition to the company's technology suite is expected to assist creators in further augmenting their views and revenue performance.

BBTV's new Video Comparison analytics solution highlights key video performance metrics to the content owner in a seamless interface, allowing them to compare their content, inform, and expedite their content strategy.

The solution complements BBTV's extended suite of technology solutions for content creators that address their key needs, such as content discovery, engagement, collaboration, brand safety and monetization.

Technology is a core driver of BBTV's offering and a key differentiator for the company as a comprehensive end-to-end solution for content creators, who range from individual influencers to large media companies. The newly launched Video Comparison analytics tool further expands on BBTV's existing suite of tech solutions, and helps inform the content strategy of content creators.

The new Video Comparison solution analyzes metrics including views, engagement, viewer retention and revenue for video content. It provides comparative performance data between different videos, which allows content creators to build, create and enhance their content. The technology leverages BBTV's significant dataset of 2.5 billion video assets2 to present actionable insights specific to each content creator, such as focusing on optimal content lengths, title formats or calls to action based on the performance of their videos.

"We perform extensive user testing, interviews and surveys with content creators to identify their needs and translate that into the products we develop. Our content creators have made it clear to us that understanding often complex platform analytics is one of the biggest challenges they face," comments Mehrdad Fatourechi, Vice President, Engineering at BBTV. "The most valuable resource for a content creator is having more time to make great content. Whether we're saving them time during content optimization, ensuring their content is brand safe, or helping them steer their content strategy, we set a high bar for ourselves in driving their success and ultimately, our own."

BBTV's Video Comparison solution entered beta in August of 2020, with content creators testing and providing feedback prior to its launch.

"Making sense of how to use YouTube's analytics to my advantage has been a difficult task over the years," comments, Eliza Rose, BBTV Partner and content creator. "Thankfully, I can now figure out what gaps need filling in by using the BBTV Video Comparison solution. With the tool I can take a closer look into the performance of my videos, and I am provided tips on how to better my content as I continue to create it."

About BBTV

BBTV is a media and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The company's mission is to democratize content by leveraging its proprietary technologies to drive viewership and monetization for content creators of all sizes. From individual content creators to global media companies, BBTV monetizes the media of content owners through end-to-end management, distribution and monetization solutions, powered by its innovative VISO Platform, including related proprietary technology, while allowing content owners to focus on their core competency – content creation. In August 2020, BBTV had the second most unique monthly viewers among digital platforms with 615 million globally, who consumed more than 55 billion minutes of video content, the most among media companies*. www.bbtv.com

*Calculations and classifications made by BBTV based on data from Comscore contained in Comscore's "Top 12 Countries = August 2020 comScore Video Metrix Media Trend – Multi-Platform – Top 100 Video Properties Report"

Footnotes: (1) Average increase in the amounts paid to our content owners under contract with BBTV from 2018 to 2019 on a cohort basis (2) LTM Sept 30, 2020

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events including the success and benefits of BBTV's Video Comparison solution, and technology suite, in enhancing content, viewership and revenue, and the Company's plan for further development of its technology. There can be no assurance that any projected information will be achieved. Forward looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including but not limited to assumptions regarding the anticipated continuation of content consumption and changes and trends in our industry or the global economy, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that our assumptions may be incorrect, the new technology may not perform as anticipated or achieve expected results, content creators or viewers may not behave as anticipated, and that future revenue may not be realized, as well as the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus of the Company dated October 22, 2020. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE Broadband TV

For further information: Media Contacts: Dan Gamble, Head of PR & Corporate Communications, [email protected], +1778 873 0422

Related Links

http://www.bbtv.com

