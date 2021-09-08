BBTV Holdings Inc. Enters Partnership with 3BLACKDOT to Provide Content Management Solutions for Prominent Creators

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV) (OTCQX: BBTVF)("BBTV" or the "Company"), the leader in creator monetization, today announced that it has entered into a partnership with digital entertainment studio 3BLACKDOT to provide Content Management Solutions. The deal enables further monetization for a selection of 3BLACKDOT's most prominent content creators.

Content Management is a key and growing component of BBTV's Plus Solutions and continues to represent one of the Company's key growth areas and highest gross margins.

As part of the Company's Content Management Solutions, BBTV will provide Rights Management to monetize fan engagement across a wide selection of 3BLACKDOT's extensive and highly engaged library of creator content. 3BLACKDOT's creator content generates over 4 billion monthly views in the entertainment and gaming verticals.

"Digital has really leveled the playing field, where individuals and global media companies can equally turn their viewership into significant revenue opportunities," comments Lewis Ball, VP Strategy, BBTV. "The secret to success in this creator economy is knowing how to grow and make money from your content. 3BLACKDOT has an amazing roster of creators who already have great viewership, and this is really a plug-and-play partnership that allows us to turn on new revenue for some of the most engaged content in the world."

3BLACKDOT is a digital entertainment studio which partners with audience driven creators and community focused brands to create, produce, and finance innovative, original, and cross platform entertainment experiences that engage youth centric-audiences. Through this new partnership, BBTV will enable new revenue for 3BLACKDOT creators by managing and monetizing fan uploaded content.

"We're proud to work with some of the world's top creators to make content that really pushes the industry forward," comments Irina Shames, SVP, Head of Strategy & Revenue, 3BLACKDOT. "Every new video and series are opportunities to captivate and excite the fans that flock to our creators daily, and BBTV is a great fit for us to turn that engagement into new revenue. We're also excited to gain further insight on what's really catching the attention of our audiences, and how that can turn into new content ideas."

About BBTV

BBTV is a global media and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company's mission is to help content creators become more successful. With creators ranging from individuals to global media brands, BBTV provides comprehensive, end-to-end Solutions to increase viewership and drive revenue powered by its innovative technology, while allowing creators to focus on their core competency – content creation. In January 2021, BBTV had the second most unique monthly viewers among digital platforms with more than 600 million globally, who consumed more than 50 billion minutes of video content, the most among media companies [1]. ( www.bbtv.com )

[1] Calculations and classifications made by BBTV based on data from Comscore's "Top 12 Countries = January 2021 comScore Video Metrix Media Trend – Multi-Platform – Top 100 Video Properties Report"; Top 12 countries represent ~50% of world's digital population.

About 3BLACKDOT

3BLACKDOT (3BD) is a global entertainment company obsessed with our vision: Turning moments into movements. We partner with the most authentic and influential names in gaming who amass 6B+ hyper-engaged monthly viewers across the globe, and push the boundaries of modern entertainment by merging storytelling craft with gaming culture. A vertically integrated company, 3BD offers influencer marketing & sponsorships, media, branded IP, e-commerce, games IP, studio & book IP, as well as event production all under one roof in order to bring to life innovative cross-platform entertainment experiences for our talent, audience and brand partners. 3BD is part of Webedia, a global gaming & e-sports company.

In addition to its influencer and media success, 3BD has sold hundreds of thousands of merchandise units and more than 20M books, created cultural events attended by tens of thousands of gamers, musicians, artists and their fans, has been the creative force behind such box office hits as Queen & Slim, and published games celebrated by the gaming community. 3BD is proudly headquartered in a 50,000 square foot state-of-the art office and studio in the Arts District of Downtown Los Angeles.

