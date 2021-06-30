BBTV Holdings Announces Shareholder Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ - BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV) (OTCQX: BBTVF) ("BBTV" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that at its annual general and special meeting held June 30, 2021 (the "Meeting") all matters presented to shareholders were approved as referred to in its notice of meeting and information circular dated May 18, 2021.

Holders of both Multiple Voting Shares and Subordinate Voting Shares were entitled to vote at the Meeting. There were 32 shareholders represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting holding 68,066,940 votes, representing approximately 87.02% of BBTV's total shareholder votes for the meeting.

Shareholders set the number of directors at 5, and elected each of the Management nominees for election as directors listed in BBTV's information circular. Voting results for the election of directors at the Meeting were as follows:



Votes For Votes Withheld

# % # % Shahrzad Rafati 67,250,642 98.97% 702,085 1.03% Hamed Shahbazi 67,611,172 99.50% 341,555 0.50% Michele Romanow 67,824,653 99.81% 128,074 0.19% Ryan Holmes 67,826,138 99.81% 126,589 0.19% Marcel Reichart 67,823,638 99.81% 129,089 0.19%

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed auditor of BBTV until the next annual meeting of BBTV and shareholders approved an amendment to BBTV's Legacy Stock Option Plan to include a provision to extend option expiry dates which would otherwise expire during blackout periods, all as more particularly described in the Information Circular.

Additional details on the voting results for matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) filed on June 30, 2021.

