BBTV Announces Q2 2023 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV) (OTCQX: BBTVF) (the "Company"), a media tech company that uses technology enabled solutions to help content creators become more successful, today announced financial results for Q2 2023 for the period ended on June 30, 2023.

The Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"), along with full financial statements are posted and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All dollar amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars except where otherwise indicated.

"While total views increased 20% on a year over year basis, YouTube Shorts now represents 52% of the company's total views, which is still in its early stages of monetization and trending positively. " said Shahrzad Rafati, Chairperson and CEO of BBTV. "We remain pleased with the rate that we are converting the Content Management deal pipeline which continues to be robust and growing. We signed three major contracts in the first half of the year, which we expect will help us to continue growth in Plus Solutions revenue."

KB Brinkley, CFO of BBTV commented "We continue to extend our cost optimization efforts by further aligning operations towards Plus Solutions and removing costs from our shared services and Base Solutions line of business. Our cost optimization efforts have so far resulted in a 34% decline in operating expenses compared to Q2 2022 and a 28% reduction in costs when comparing the first half of 2023 to first half of 2022. The discounted payout option that we've arranged with RTL, combined with improvements in operating costs and upside from our recent business development wins provide us with an enhanced path to profitability."

Q2 2023 Financial and Operational Highlights:

BBTV ended Q2 2023 with $14.4 million in cash compared to $22.8 million in the previous year Q2 2022. Its long-term debt balance was $44.3 million as of June 30, 2023, with maturities primarily in 2026 or 2027, which is down by $9.8 million from $54.1 million in the prior year second quarter. The decrease of debt is primarily related to the IFRS accounting treatment associated with the RTL discounted payout option announced during the quarter.

Total views for the quarter reached 114.4 billion, a 20% increase compared to the previous year quarter, and a 1% increase compared to Q1 2023. The increase in views was driven by a 223% year-over-year increase in YouTube Shorts viewership to 59.8 billion views in Q2 2023, which is approximately 52% of total views. Monetization in the form of RPM (Revenue per Thousand Views) ticked up by 2% to $0.54 compared to $0.53 in Q1 2023 and declined by 43% compared to the previous year. The year-over-year decline in RPM is a direct result of the emergence of YouTube Shorts views. Over time, it is expected that the monetization of YouTube Shorts should increase to mirror those of regular-length YouTube video. Excluding Shorts, the monetization of 54.5 billion regular form content views remained steady near typical rates at $1.14. As YouTube Shorts RPMs track higher, notwithstanding typical seasonality, overall RPMs are expected to increase over time.

Total revenue of $72.8 million declined by 27% compared to $99.9 million in Q2 2022 primarily due to a higher mix of YouTube Shorts views, which are at early stages of monetization.

The Company continued efforts to optimize its cash cost base, to re-align operations for maximum performance, and to accelerate towards profitability. Combined with cost optimization completed last year, the Company has reduced cash expenses in the Base Solutions business. The Company continues to focus on operational efficiencies and alignment towards maximum performance, and the expense ratio across the business supports current strategies going forward.

Overall, BBTV's operating expenses of $10.6 million have declined by $5.6 million or 34% compared to the previous year Q2 2022, and 28% compared to the first half of 2022 due to resource reductions and operational realignment. The Company expects to continue to find ways to optimize operations in the coming months.

Plus Solutions, including popular solutions such as Content Management and Direct Advertising Sales, deliver higher margin monetization opportunities for BBTV. Overall, during Q2 2023, Plus Solutions represented approximately 15% of total revenue compared to 13% in Q2 2022, and 33% of Adjusted Gross Profit. With a large pipeline of mostly global enterprise clients, Plus Solutions should continue to grow as a percentage of total revenue and Adjusted Gross Profit.

As of Q2 2023, Content Management revenue is tracking as our strongest Plus Solution with solid visibility on pipeline conversion. During the quarter, the Company began deploying two major Content Management contracts that have the potential to become among the top five largest Content Management revenue streams.

Outlook:

BBTV's monetization is closely tied to the performance of YouTube. Consumer preference has shifted from long-form content to micro-content across all major platforms, and while YouTube introduced YouTube Shorts a number of years ago to respond to consumer preferences, BBTV's monetization on YouTube Shorts only began on February 1, 2023. This format now represents about 52% of BBTV's viewership in Q2 2023, up from 20% of viewership in Q2 2022. Once monetization of YouTube Short views matures across the Company's entire library, it could represent significant incremental revenue to BBTV. Google has stated publicly that, over time, it expects to close the monetization gap between YouTube Shorts and regular YouTube content.

Plus Solutions continue to represent significant revenue growth potential for the Company as well as viewership and valuable incremental revenue streams for partners. Led by recent Content Management contract successes and a growing overall pipeline for the solution. Additionally, Direct Advertising Sales should continue to grow.

Overall, the diversity of revenue streams, combined with improved liquidity and cost optimization programs, have positioned BBTV to weather future macroeconomic uncertainties while also accelerating towards sustained profitability.

Q2 2023 FINANCIAL TABLES:



Three Months Ended

Q2 2023(1) Q2 2022(1) $ Change % Change Base Solutions revenue $62,094 $86,932 ($24,838) (29 %) Plus Solutions revenue $10,703 $12,996 ($2,293) (18 %) Total revenue $72,797 $99,928 ($27,131) (27 %) Gross profit (loss) (which includes PPA Amortization) ($1,616) $806 ($2,422) (300 %) Gross Margin (which includes PPA Amortization) (2 %) 1 %



Adjusted Gross Profit $ 5,816 $8,266 ($2,450) (30 %) Gross Margin Excluding PPA Amortization 8 % 8 %



Net income/(loss) $3,842 ($14,244) $18,086 (127 %) Adjusted EBITDA ($2,919) ($5,654) $2,735 (48 %) Cash flow used in operating activities ($3,894) ($6,361) ($2,467) (39 %)

(1) These figures are derived from the Company's IFRS financial statements. Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures and Gross Margin Excluding PPA Amortization is a non-GAAP ratio. These terms are defined under "Key Metric Definitions" below. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios are set out below under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Non-GAAP Ratios Reconciliation Tables".



Three Months Ended

Q2 2023(1) Q1 2023(1) $ Change % Change Base Solutions revenue $62,094 $60,897 $1,197 2 % Plus Solutions revenue $10,703 $10,867 ($164) (2 %) Total revenue $72,797 $71,764 $1,033 1 % Gross profit (loss) (which includes PPA Amortization) ($1,616) ($795) ($821) 103 % Gross Margin (which includes PPA Amortization) (2 %) (1 %)



Adjusted Gross Profit $5,816 $6,685 ($869) (13 %) Gross Margin Excluding PPA Amortization 8 % 9 %



Net income/(loss) $3,842 ($14,599) $18,441 (126 %) Adjusted EBITDA ($2,919) ($2,872) ($47) 2 % Cash flow used in operating activities ($3,894) ($10,844) $6,950 (64 %)

(1) These figures are derived from the Company's IFRS financial statements. Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures and Gross Margin Excluding PPA Amortization is a non-GAAP ratio. These terms are defined under "Key Metric Definitions" below. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios are set out below under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Non-GAAP Ratios Reconciliation Tables".

Q2 2023 KEY METRICS :



Three Months Ended

Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Change % Change









Views (billions) 114 95 19 20 % RPMs (in dollars) $0.54 $0.94 ($0.40) (43 %)











Three Months Ended

Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Change % Change









Views (billions) 114 113 1 1 % RPMs (in dollars) $0.54 $0.53 $0.01 2 %

Income Statement



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 $ 2022 $ % change

2023 $ 2022 $ % change















Revenue $72,797 $99,928 (27 %)

$144,561 $198,764 (27 %)















Cost of revenue













Content creator and other fees $66,552 $91,272 (27 %)

$131,217 $180,593 (27 %) Amortization $7,861 $7,850 0 %

$15,755 $15,674 1 % Total cost of revenue $74,413 $99,122 (25 %)

$146,972 $196,267 (25 %)















Gross profit (Loss) ($1,616) $806 (300 %)

($2,411) $2,497 (197 %)















Expenses













Sales and marketing $4,339 $8,545 (49 %)

$9,506 $16,286 (42 %) General and administration $4,123 $4,566 (10 %)

$8,116 $8,878 (9 %) Research and development $1,086 $1,404 (23 %)

$2,278 $2,740 (17 %) Share-based compensation $156 $686 (77 %)

$870 $1,719 (49 %) Amortization and depreciation $903 $953 (5 %)

$1,927 $1,972 (2 %) Total operating expenses $10,607 $16,154 (34 %)

$22,697 $31,595 (28 %)































Operating loss ($12,223) ($15,348) (20 %)

($25,108) ($29,098) (14 %)















Gain on debt modification $18,007 - NA

$18,007 - NA Foreign exchange gain (loss) $1,186 ($954) (224 %)

$1,126 ($355) (417 %) Interest expense ($2,881) ($2,203) 31 %

($5,619) ($4,382) 28 % Other expense ($1,451) ($152) 855 %

($2,414) ($491) 392 % Transaction-related costs ($90) ($54) 67 %

($61) ($539) (89 %) Total non-operating

(expenses) income $14,771 ($3,363) (539 %)

$11,039 ($5,767) (291 %)















Gain (Loss)before income taxes $2,548 ($18,711) (114 %)

($14,069) ($34,865) (60 %)















Provision for income taxes $1,294 $4,467 (71 %)

$3,312 $8,082 (59 %)















Net Income (Loss) $3,842 ($14,244) (127 %)

($10,757) ($26,783) (60 %)















Other comprehensive loss













Exchange differences on

translation of operations in

currencies other than

Canadian dollars ($122) ($107) 14 %

($81) ($500) (84 %)















Loss and comprehensive loss $3,720 ($14,351) (126 %)

($10,838) ($27,283) (60 %)















Basic income (loss) per

share (in dollars) $0.18 ($0.67)



($0.50) ($1.27)

Diluted income (loss) per

share (in dollars) $0.16 ($0.67)



($0.50) ($1.27)

















Weighted average

number of shares

outstanding

Basic (in whole numbers) 21,647,547 21,221,283



21,569,050 21,117,461

Diluted (in whole numbers) 23,643,859 21,221,283



21,569,050 21,117,461



Non-GAAP Financial Measures and non-GAAP Ratios Reconciliation Tables:

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin



Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $3,842 ($14,244) ($10,757) ($26,783) Amortization and depreciation(1) $8,764 $8,803 $17,682 $17,646 Share-based compensation $156 $686 $870 $1,719 Unrealized and realized foreign exchange ($1,186) $954 ($1,126) $355 Interest expense $2,881 $2,203 $5,619 $4,382 Gain on debt modification ($18,007) - ($18,007) - Other expense $1,451 $152 $2,414 $491 Receivable factoring banking fees $384 $205 $765 $363 Transaction-related costs $90 $54 $61 $539 Recovery of income taxes ($1,294) ($4,467) ($3,312) ($8,082) Adjusted EBITDA(2) ($2,919) ($5,654) ($5,791) ($9,370) Total revenues $72,797 $99,928 $144,561 $198,764 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (2) (4.0 %) (5.7 %) (4.0 %) (4.7 %)

(1) Includes depreciation and amortization reported in cost of revenue and operating expenses for all periods.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure while Adjusted EBITDA Margin is a non-GAAP ratio. Further details on these measures are included in the "Key Metrics Definitions" section of this press release.

BBTV Share, Adjusted Gross Profit, and Adjusted Gross Margin



Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $72,797 $99,928 $144,561 $198,764 Less: content creator and third-party platform fees ($66,552) ($91,268) ($131,217) ($180,507) BBTV Share (A) $6,245 $8,660 $13,344 $18,257









Gross Profit (Loss) ($1,616) $806 ($2,411) $2,497 Add: amortization associated with intangible assets

acquired as part of the Business Combination

Transaction $7,432 $7,460 $14,912 $14,945 Adjusted Gross Profit (B) $5,816 $8,266 $12,501 $17,442









Adjusted Gross Margin (B/A) 93.1 % 95.5 % 93.7 % 95.5 %

BBTV Share and Adjusted Gross Profit are non-GAAP financial measures while Adjusted Gross Margin is a non-GAAP ratio. Further details on these measures are included in the "Key Metrics Definitions" section of this press release.

Free Cash Flow



Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flow from (used in) operating activities ($3,894) ($6,361) ($14,738) ($14,365) Purchase of property and equipment ($9) ($61) ($12) ($246) Purchase or development of intangible assets ($335) ($757) ($737) ($1,416) Free Cash Flow ($4,238) ($7,179) ($15,487) ($16,027)

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. Further details on this measure is included in the "Key Metrics Definitions" section of this press release

About BBTV

BBTV is a global media and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company's mission is to help content creators become more successful. With creators ranging from individuals to global media brands, BBTV provides comprehensive, end-to-end Solutions to increase viewership and drive revenue powered by its innovative technology, while allowing creators to focus on their core competency – content creation. In December 2022, BBTV had the fourth most unique monthly viewers among digital platforms with more than 600 million globally, who consumed more than 30 billion minutes of video content [1]. (www.bbtv.com)

[1] Calculations and classifications made by BBTV based on data from Comscore's "Top 12 Countries = December 2022 comScore Video Metrix Media Trend – Multi-Platform – Top 100 Video Properties Report"; Top 12 countries represent ~50% of world's digital population.

Links to SEDAR filings, conference call recordings and press releases are available on the investor website at: https://investors.bbtv.com/

Key Metrics Definitions

The information presented within this press release includes certain financial measures such as non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, and supplementary financial measures, as well as a non-financial performance measure (collectively, "Key Metrics") to assist investors in assessing the overall operating performance of the Company. These measures are provided as additional information to complement IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS. They are not standardized measures under IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS, and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. These Key Metrics are used to provide investors with supplemental information on our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. We also believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use Key Metrics in the evaluation of issuers. Our management also uses Key Metrics in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts and to determine components of management compensation.

The numbers for the Company's Key Metrics and related information are calculated using external industry data sources and/or internal company data. These measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures or ratios or other metrics used by other companies and may not be comparable to similar meanings prescribed by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. Moreover, some of these adjustments or measures are provided for period-over-period comparison purposes, and investors should be cautioned that the effect of the adjustments provided herein is not indicative of the actual effect on the Company's operating results.

Non-GAAP Ratios contained in this press release are:

"Adjusted Gross Margin" means Adjusted Gross Profit divided by BBTV Share; and

"Adjusted EBITDA Margin" means Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

"Gross Margin Excluding PPA Amortization" means Adjusted Gross Profit divided by revenue.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures contained in this press release are:

"Adjusted EBITDA" means net earnings or loss, as applicable, before finance expenses, income tax expense (recovery), amortization and depreciation, share-based compensation, unrealized and realized gains or losses due to foreign exchange, transaction-related costs, and certain other items as set out in the reconciliation table;

"BBTV Share" means revenue less content creator and third-party platform fees;

"Adjusted Gross Profit" means gross profit plus amortization associated with intangible assets acquired as part of the Business Combination Transaction;

"Free Cash Flow" means cash flows from (used in) operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and purchase or development of intangible assets;

See the financial tables above for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP ratios and non-GAAP financial measures.

Supplementary Financial Measures

Supplementary Financial Measures contained in this press release are:

"Advertising Revenue" means the revenue generated from advertising sales from the Company's owned and licensed video on demand content across digital platforms, rights management revenue from advertising sales on video on demand content, and in-app advertising on Mobile Gaming Apps.

"RPMs" or "Revenue per one thousand video Views" means the Advertising Revenues for every thousand Views generated by the Company's owned and licensed digital content. The Company does not provide a reconciliation for RPMs as there are no directly comparable IFRS measures for the components that make up RPMs.

"Gross Margin" means gross profit divided by revenue.

We monitor Advertising Revenue and RPMs to help us evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions. These measures are also used to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. Unless the context otherwise requires, the Company believes that readers should consider the applicable metrics to be indicative of engagement and monetization trends that are key factors that affect the Company's revenue. The Company may or may not update these metrics based on the Company's determination of applicability, circumstance, relevance or other considerations.

Non-Financial Performance Measures

Views are one of BBTV's non-financial performance measures and are defined as the number of views, in billions, of the Company's owned and licensed digital video content on various platforms, notably YouTube, for the stated period. The presentation of Views is reliant on certain third-party industry data and therefore is not comprehensive and may exclude views of the Company's content on certain platforms or in geographies whereby such data sources are unable to or do not track such information. Trends in Views affect revenue and financial results by influencing the Company's volume of salable media inventory, RPMs, as well as its product offerings, expenses and capital expenditures.

While Views are reported using reasonable judgments and estimates of the audience and its engagement with its content for the applicable period of measurement, there are certain challenges and limitations in measuring the usage of its content across its audience. Such challenges and limitations may also affect the Company's understanding of certain details of its business. For example, the methodologies used to measure the Company's Views and RPMs (see "Supplementary Financial Measures" above) may be susceptible to algorithm, calculation or other technical or human errors, and following an acquisition or strategic transaction, certain data may be, among other things, integrated, analyzed and reported differently by the Company than it was by the target or the strategic partner. Moreover, the Company's or its data provider's business intelligence tools may experience glitches or fail on a particular data backup or upload, which could lead to certain customer activity not being properly included in the calculation of Views and RPMs. Although the Company typically attempts to address and correct any such failures and inaccuracies relatively quickly, its reported Views and RPMs are still susceptible to the same and its estimations of such metrics may be lower or higher than the actual numbers.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information is not information about historical facts but instead represents the Company's intentions, beliefs, plans, goals, objectives and strategies regarding future events and results, and includes certain financial outlooks. Financial outlooks are provided to aid in understanding management's goals and expectations regarding future financial matters, and, for all the reasons set out below, may not be achieved. Such financial outlooks may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information contained in this press release includes statements that we signed three major contracts in the first half of the year, which we expect will help us to continue growth in Plus Solutions revenue; the discounted payout option that we've arranged with RTL, combined with improvements in operating costs and upside from our recent business development wins provide us with an enhanced path to profitability; over time, it is expected that the monetization of YouTube Shorts will increase to mirror those of regular-length YouTube video; as YouTube Shorts RPMs track higher, notwithstanding typical seasonality, overall RPMs are expected to increase over time; with a large pipeline of mostly global enterprise clients, Plus Solutions should continue to grow as a percentage of total revenue and Adjusted Gross Profit; during the quarter, the Company began deploying two major Content Management contracts that have the potential to become among the top five largest Content Management revenue streams; and Plus Solutions continue to represent significant revenue growth potential for the Company as well as viewership and valuable incremental revenue streams for partners. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that the Company considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such information is given, including but not limited to the assumptions that growth trends in views and RPMs overall will improve and the Company's growth targets will not be adversely affected in any material respect; its internal financial forecasts and models, including its estimates of costs and revenue, are accurate; the monetization of YouTube Shorts will improve RPMs, views and revenue potential over time, with RPMs for YouTube Shorts having similar RPM rates to long-form video content over time; the Company will continue to acquire significant content management clients resulting in the Company's Plus Solutions revenue continuing to grow as expected; that BBTV will continue to acquire new content partners of the same nature and type and at least at the same rate or better than it has historically; the Company's business will otherwise expand; the Company will continue to implement cost reductions; our content providers and our strategic and other partners will perform as contractually required; we will be able to seamlessly enter into new markets and diversify to new platforms; we will be able to increase our sales of advertising inventory as planned; we will be able to obtain and maintain financing on acceptable terms on a timely basis; our assumptions regarding foreign exchange rates and other matters are correct; and that there will be no changes in general industry, market and economic conditions adverse to the Company. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the risk that the Company's assumptions on which its forward-looking information is based, including, without limitation, the Company's assumptions regarding YouTube Shorts, RPMs and views for YouTube Shorts and regarding RPMs generally, may not be accurate; the effect of competition; that the Company has a history of losses and negative cash flow; the Company may not become profitable as anticipated by management or at all; the Company's need for additional capital on acceptable terms, which is not assured; the Company's significant reliance on its relationship with YouTube; the impact of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and of economic uncertainty; the risks of potential claims of infringement by the Company or its content providers of third party intellectual property and other rights; changes in laws and regulations; future market, consumption patterns and other trends may fail to meet or exceed historical trends or current expectations; failure of the Company to realize significant distribution on new platforms or at all; as well as other factors discussed in the Company's Final Long Form Prospectus dated October 22, 2020, its Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2023 and in our MD&A filed August 14, 2023 each filed on sedar at www.sedarplus.ca and in the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

