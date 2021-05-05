Baylis Medical Named a Gold Standard Winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies Award

TORONTO, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Baylis Medical is proud to announce that it is a Gold Standard Winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies award. The Gold Standard Winner designation is awarded to companies who have maintained their Best Managed status for at least four consecutive years.

Now in its 28th year, Canada's Best Managed Companies, presented by Deloitte, is Canada's leading business award program recognizing Canadian-owned and managed companies for innovative, world-class business practices.

This year's winners demonstrated a particular focus on enabling a remote workforce, making employee health a top priority and acting with an increased sense of purpose and social responsibility.

At the pandemic's outset, Baylis Medical refocused on three key priorities: ensuring the safety of its employees, continuing to serve patients who rely on its devices, and emerging from the pandemic stronger than how it entered.

"This award speaks to the relentless efforts of the entire Baylis team towards achieving our priorities," said Kris Shah, President at Baylis Medical. "Our team rose to the challenge despite a difficult year, adapting to new ways of working and diligently ensuring that the patients we serve continue to receive the care they need. From our essential workers to those who adapted to remote work, I want to sincerely thank every Baylis employee for their continued dedication. We could not have navigated this year without you."

About Baylis Medical

Baylis Medical is a leader in the development and commercialization of innovative medical devices in the field of cardiology, with a focus on left-heart access. Headquartered in Canada, and with offices world-wide, our clinical solutions have been Improving the Lives of People Around the World for over 30 years. For more information, visit www.baylismedical.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business, and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.



PRM-00729 EN J-1,2,3 V-2 © Baylis Medical Company Inc., 2021. The Baylis Medical logo is a trademark or registered trademark of Baylis Medical Company Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Baylis Medical Company Inc.

For further information: [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.baylismedical.com/

