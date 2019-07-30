Baylin Technologies to Host Second Quarter 2019 Investor Conference Call Thursday August 8th, 2019 at 8 a.m. ET

TORONTO, July 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. ("Baylin") (TSX:BYL) (the "Company" or "Baylin"), a diversified leading global wireless technology management company, will hold a conference call to discuss its 2019 second quarter financial results on Thursday August 8th, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. (ET). The call will be hosted by Randy Dewey, President and Chief Executive Officer; Michael Wolfe, Chief Financial Officer and Daniel Kim, EVP Corporate Development. All interested parties are invited to participate.

Conference Call Details

DATE: Thursday August 8, 2019



TIME: 8 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time



DIAL IN NUMBER: 647-427-7450





1-888-231-8191



CONFERENCE ID#: 1890437



Webcast URL (EN): https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1924934/D3ECDF989C2272DC21837FD4414789A9

About Baylin

Baylin (TSX: BYL) is a diversified leading global wireless technology management company. Baylin focuses on research, design, development, manufacturing and sales of passive and active RF products and services. We aspire to exceed our customers' needs and anticipate the direction of the market.

SOURCE Baylin Technologies Inc.

For further information: Kelly Myles, Marketing and Communications Director, Baylin Technologies Inc., kelly.myles@baylintech.com

Related Links

www.baylintech.com

