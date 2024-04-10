Baylin Technologies Retrofits Salt Lake City International Airport and Boosts Coverage at London's Heathrow Airport

TORONTO, April 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSX: BYL) ("Baylin") is pleased to announce that its Galtronics subsidiary has completed a two-month retrofit of Salt Lake City International Airport with its leading high-capacity panel antennas. Galtronics was chosen over several other vendors in a competitive bidding process.

Salt Lake City International is a busy airport servicing over 25 million travellers a year. Meeting the massive capacity and throughput requirements of an airport is challenging. Galtronics antennas solve this problem by offering antennas with optimized radiation patterns with optimum range coverage and low interference.

Additionally, a UK integrator selected Galtronics DAS (Distributed Antenna Systems) products for an upgrade to improve coverage and capacity inside Heathrow Airport. This installation represents the first non-North American airport award for Baylin.

"We operate in fiercely competitive markets. Seeing our products selected to improve the wireless capabilities for customers at marquee airports says a great deal about the quality of our technology. Even in a challenging environment for wireless capital expenditures, our strategy to further diversify our customers and revenue streams is paying off," said Leighton Carroll, Baylin's Chief Executive Officer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact. Rather, they are disclosure regarding conditions, developments, events or financial performance that we expect or anticipate may or will occur in the future, including, among other things, information or statements concerning our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, statements with respect to management's beliefs, estimates, intentions and plans, and statements concerning anticipated future circumstances, events, expectations, operations, performance or results. Forward-looking statements can be identified generally by the use of forward‑looking terminology, such as "anticipate", "believe", "could" "should", "would", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "indicate", "intend", "likely, "may", "plan", "potential", "project", "outlook", "seek", "target", "trend" or "will", or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, and are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

The forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the attributes and performance of our panel and DAS antennas. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and estimates made by us in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, including projected growth in sales of passive and active radio frequency and satellite communications products, and supporting services, and other factors we believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances, but there can be no assurance that such assumptions and estimates will prove to be correct.

Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. All the forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors in this press release. There can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Unless required by applicable law, the Company does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

About Baylin

Baylin is a leading diversified global wireless technology company. It focuses on research, design, development, manufacture and sales of passive and active radio frequency and satellite communications products, and supporting services. Baylin aspires to exceed its customers' needs and anticipate the direction of the market. For further information, please visit www.baylintech.com

SOURCE Baylin Technologies Inc.

For further information: Investor Relations: Kelly Myles, Marketing and Communications Director, Baylin Technologies Inc., [email protected]