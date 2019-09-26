Baylin Technologies Releases Integrated Antenna Pole Solutions in Partnership with One of Europe's Largest Pole and Lighting Companies

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies ("Baylin";TSX:BYL) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Galtronics USA Inc. ("Galtronics"), has partnered with one of Europe's largest pole and lighting companies and has released two smart pole antenna solutions to provide 3G and 4G coverage in high density locations.

These antenna solutions will be housed inside a sleek smart pole that will enable the carriers to deploy coverage and capacity closer to the user and will include options for multiband combining for multiple technologies sharing the same ports. Both the 2 port quasi omni and 6 port tri-sector versions have fully cross-polarized arrays allowing 2x2 MIMO in a compact package.

Randy Dewey, President and CEO of Baylin is pleased with this new partnership. "We are delighted that Galtronics' antennas were selected for this integrated smart pole solution. By 2020, there is expected to be 50 billion IoT connected devices in the world and the network infrastructure needs to be updated without further cluttering the urban landscape. This on-the-street solution will provide a clean and elegant aesthetic. We expect orders for this project to commence in Q4 2019 and continue into 2020."

About Baylin

Baylin (TSX: BYL) is a diversified leading global wireless technology management company. Baylin focuses on research, design, development, manufacturing and sales of passive and active RF products and services. We aspire to exceed our customers' needs and anticipate the direction of the market.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

This news release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward looking information" under applicable securities laws, including statements relating to, the customers and potential sales of products by Baylin and assumptions regarding the future performance of Baylin. Certain statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are also forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current internal projections, expectations or beliefs and are based on information currently available to Baylin. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "predict", "potential", "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. A number of factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in Baylin's most recent annual information form, which is available on SEDAR. Baylin has made a number of assumptions in making forward-looking statements in this news release. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements contained herein are based on reasonable assumptions, an investor cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with such statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Baylin cannot provide any assurance that forward-looking statements will materialize. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Baylin undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Baylin Technologies Inc.

For further information: Investor Relations: Kelly Myles, Marketing and Communications Director, Baylin Technologies Inc., kelly.myles@baylintech.com; EVP Corporate Development: Daniel Kim, Baylin Technologies Inc., daniel.kim@baylintech.com

Related Links

www.baylintech.com

