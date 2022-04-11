Baylin Technologies Receives Purchase Order of Over $700k (CAD) from United States Carrier

TORONTO, April 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSX: BYL) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Galtronics USA subsidiary received a purchase order of over $700,000 (CAD) from a US carrier for its macro antennas. The antennas will be used for their continued LTE upgrade.

The Galtronics macro antennas are a comparatively lightweight solution that can support growing capacity and throughput requirements. The customer chose a combination of three Galtronics models that support low and mid band requirements for the current LTE networks and eventual 5G roll-out.

"Customers find Galtronics antennas to be superior to our competitors for several reasons", said Minya Gavrilovic, President and CTO of Galtronics USA. "Our macro antenna solutions weigh less and support the 600 MHz spectrum which fits this carrier's strategic play for future 5G solutions in rural sites. The combination of spectral performance, form factor, and competitive pricing allowed us to win this business over much larger competitors."

Leighton Carroll, CEO of Baylin, added, "Wins of this magnitude demonstrate that our products meet our customers' needs with superior performance and competitive pricing. This order reflects the expertise and innovations of our team and represents a significant win in a new product line for Galtronics USA. Through continued innovation and customer focus, I am looking forward to seeing further successes like this."

About Baylin

Baylin is a leading diversified global technology company. The Company focuses on the research, design, development, manufacture, and sale of passive and active radio-frequency products, satellite communications products, and supporting services.

Investor Relations: Kelly Myles, Marketing and Communications Manager, Baylin Technologies Inc.