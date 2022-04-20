Baylin Technologies Receives its First Order for Smart City 5G Solution

TORONTO, April 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSX: BYL) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Galtronics USA subsidiary has received its first in a series of expected orders from a Smart City Solutions Provider who has partnered with a Tier 1 US carrier to deploy its small cell antennas on streetlights to help accelerate the carrier's 5G roll-out across the United States.

This smart city solution pairs four Galtronics antennas with a small cell radio which sits just above the streetlight case next to the light, allowing it to blend seamlessly into the existing infrastructure, eliminating bulky boxes and wires. This solution has significant advantages for areas that cannot wait the 12-18 months for wireless operators to select small cell sites, engineer unique designs, secure zoning and permitting from municipalities, and ultimately deploy an approved small cell, by dramatically speeding up zoning, permitting and electrical work for carriers.

Minya Gavrilovic, President of Galtronics USA, is pleased with the creation of this unique solution that has been in development with Galtronics' Embedded engineering team for over 18 months. "For the past 5 years, Galtronics has been a leader with its best-in-class small cell antennas for Tier 1 carriers. We are pleased to extend the versatility of our antenna offerings, and this smart solution transforms a streetlight into a 4x4 MIMO capable mid-band 5G site in a cost effective and timely manner. These streetlight small cells provide coverage to a small area, requiring more antennas to provide complete coverage"

About Baylin

Baylin is a leading diversified global technology company. The Company focuses on the research, design, development, manufacture, and sale of passive and active radio-frequency products, satellite communications products, and supporting services.

