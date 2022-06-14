Baylin Technologies Receives $1.5 Million Purchase Order From Major Maritime Service Provider

TORONTO, June 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSX: BYL) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Advantech Wireless Technologies (AWT) subsidiary has received a purchase order of over $1.5 Million (CAD) for amplifiers from a major maritime service provider. The amplifiers will be installed on cruise ships to enable Wi-Fi coverage.

Tony Radford, Vice President of Sales, notes that, "Maritime applications can be particularly challenging, requiring products that must be extremely resilient to ensure they perform reliably on platforms that are constantly moving and subject to high ambient temperatures. Power systems on ships can be unstable and produce voltage spikes that are damaging to electronics. Advantech Wireless's products are equipped with field replaceable power supplies that can be serviced quickly when the ships are resting in port between cruises."

"Solid State Power Amplifiers from Advantech Wireless have been used in maritime terminals for decades", explained Leighton Carroll, Baylin's CEO. "Today, ships generate, collect, and transmit an ever-increasing volume of data. Thanks to Advantech Wireless' GaN technology, AWT's products can deliver the required higher volume of power without increasing the amount of space required for SSPAs."

About Baylin

Baylin is a leading diversified global technology company. The Company focuses on the research, design, development, manufacture and sale of passive and active radio-frequency products, satellite communications products, and supporting services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward looking statements are not statements of historical fact. Rather, they are disclosure regarding conditions, developments, events or financial performance that we expect or anticipate may or will occur in the future, including, among other things, information or statements concerning our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, statements with respect to management's beliefs, estimates, intentions and plans, and statements concerning anticipated future circumstances, events, expectations, operations, performance or results. Forward-looking statements can be identified generally by the use of forward‑looking terminology, such as "anticipate", "believe", "could" "should", "would", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "indicate", "intend", "likely, "may", "outlook" "plan", "potential", "project", "seek", "target", "trend" or "will", or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, and are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

The forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the expected performance of the Company's amplifiers for use on maritime vessels. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and estimates made by us in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, including projected growth and sales in passive and active radio frequency and satellite communications products, and supporting services, and other factors we believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances, but there can be no assurance that such assumptions and estimates will prove to be correct.

Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . All the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors in this press release. There can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Unless required by applicable securities law, the Company does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Baylin Technologies Inc.

For further information: Investor Relations: Kelly Myles, Marketing and Communications Manager, Baylin Technologies Inc., [email protected]