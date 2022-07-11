Baylin Technologies' Embedded Antenna Selected By US Computer Networking Hardware Company

TORONTO, July 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSX BYL) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Galtronics subsidiary has been selected to provide embedded antenna solutions for an innovative US Computer Networking Hardware Company to provide a wireless solution to a Major US Telecommunications Service Provider.

With millions of people continuing to enjoy hybrid and remote work options, the need for efficient, secure internet access is essential. Galtronics will provide the antennas for a 5G mobile hotspot solution which allows service provider's users to utilize a 5G internet connection with multi-gigabit speeds at home and on the move. Galtronics was awarded a multi-year contract and has shipped over $500,000 CAD in product, year to date.

Minya Gavrilovic, President of Galtronics USA, said "Our Embedded Antenna team thrives on finding solutions to difficult problems and we are excited to have developed this product for our customer and their client. This product will provide an ultra-fast connection and wide-ranging geographic coverage to customers."

"Our engineering teams continue to provide high quality solutions for our customers who require superior performance to optimize their products, their networks, and ultimately the end customer experience", explained Leighton Carroll, CEO of Baylin.

About Baylin

Baylin is a leading diversified global technology company. The Company focuses on the research, design, development, manufacture and sale of passive and active radio-frequency products, satellite communications products, and supporting services.

SOURCE Baylin Technologies Inc.

For further information: Investor Relations: Kelly Myles, Marketing and Communications Manager, Baylin Technologies Inc., [email protected]