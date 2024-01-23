Baylin Technologies Antennas to Support The Big Game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSX:BYL) ( "Baylin") is pleased to announce that the Multibeam Antennas of its Galtronics subsidiary have been chosen for Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the site of this year's Super Bowl, to provide faster and higher quality network service both inside and outside the stadium.

A wireless telecommunications systems integrator, which specializes in large stadiums and venues, is adding a Galtronics Multibeam Antenna to the Neutral Host distributed antenna system, anchored by two national wireless carriers, to give attendees the optimal mobile device experience during the big game as well as for future games, concerts and events in the coming months and years.

This comes shortly after the purchase of Galtronics Multibeam Antennas by a Tier one US wireless operator which will provide high traffic/capacity connectivity for fans and activities outside Allegiant stadium before, during and post-game as well as for the many other activities that happen year-round.

Baylin's Chief Executive Officer, Leighton Carroll, is delighted by the market reception for our Multibeam Antennas. "Our antennas are increasingly being recognized for their superior quality and performance. Whether the venue is a high-profile sporting event, such as the Super Bowl, or a heavily attended concert, like the Harry Styles venue in Ireland last summer, you don't get selected to provide coverage unless your products work exceptionally well. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive market and to be selected speaks volumes to our unique patented technology."

About Baylin

Baylin is a leading diversified global wireless technology company. Baylin focuses on research, design, development, manufacturing and sales of passive and active radio-frequency products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. Baylin aspires to exceed its customers' needs and anticipate the direction of the market. For further information, please visit www.baylintech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. They are not statements of historical fact. Rather, they are disclosure regarding conditions, developments, events or financial performance that we expect or anticipate may or will occur in the future, including, among other things, information or statements concerning our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, statements with respect to management's beliefs, estimates, intentions and plans, and statements concerning anticipated future circumstances, events, expectations, operations, performance or results. Forward-looking statements can be identified generally by the use of forward‑looking terminology, such as "anticipate", "believe", "could" "should", "would", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "indicate", "intend", "likely, "may", "plan", "potential", "project", "outlook", "seek", "target", "trend" or "will", or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, and are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

The forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the quality and performance of the Multibeam Antennas. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and estimates made by us in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, including projected growth and sales in passive and active radio frequency and terrestrial microwave products and services, and other factors we believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances, but there can be no assurance that such assumptions and estimates will prove to be correct.

Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. All the forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors in this press release. There can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Unless required by applicable securities law, the Company does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

For further information: Investor Relations: Kelly Myles, Marketing and Communications Manager, Baylin Technologies Inc., [email protected]