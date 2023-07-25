Baylin Technologies Announces the Launch of a New Ka-Band Amplifier Family

TORONTO, July 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. ("Baylin" or the "Company") (TSX: BYL) is pleased to announce that its Advantech subsidiary has launched a new family of Ka-band Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPA). Badged as our K-2 Series, Advantech's new line of Ka-band SSPAs and SSPBs are based on a novel, ground-up design that employs the latest in Gallium Nitride (GaN) device technology to deliver the highest RF performance of any amplifier in its class.

The K-2 is based on the recently launched Genesis architecture and represents another advancement in high-performance RF products from Advantech for the satellite communications industry. Initially released in 40W and 80W variants, higher power products are on the near-term roadmap.

The Ka-band is the portion of the electromagnetic spectrum that covers frequencies between 26.5 to 40 gigahertz (GHz) with wavelengths ranging from 1 centimeter down to 7.5 millimeters. In satellite communications, the Ka-band allows for higher bandwidth communications and is currently used in GEO, LEO and MEO applications.

"The Ka-band SSPA is designed to serve as a solid-state alternative to competing high-power amplifier technologies typically used in gateway earth stations.", stated John Restivo, President of Advantech Wireless Technologies.

Leighton Carroll, Baylin CEO, is pleased Advantech has added this new capability to its product line and closed a gap in its Ka-band communication capabilities. "With the launch of the K-2, this opens new revenue opportunities for the business. Moreover, this is the first major product led by our Quebec engineering team based on the new Genesis platform and it brings the best-in-class management and monitoring capabilities of Genesis to the Ka band market", he said.

About Baylin

Baylin is a leading diversified global technology company. It focuses on research, design, development, manufacturing, and sales of passive and active radio-frequency products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. We strive to meet our customers' needs and anticipate the direction of the market.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. They are not statements of historical fact. Rather, they are disclosure regarding conditions, developments, events or financial performance that we expect or anticipate may or will occur in the future, including, among other things, information or statements concerning our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, statements with respect to management's beliefs, estimates, intentions and plans, and statements concerning anticipated future circumstances, events, expectations, operations, performance or results. Forward-looking statements can be identified generally by the use of forward‑looking terminology, such as "anticipate", "believe", "could" "should", "would", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "indicate", "intend", "likely, "may", "plan", "potential", "project", "outlook", "seek", "target", "trend" or "will", or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, and are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

The forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the benefits and technical attributes of the Galtronics amplifiers. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and estimates made by us in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, including projected growth and sales in passive and active radio frequency and terrestrial microwave products and services, and other factors we believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances, but there can be no assurance that such assumptions and estimates will prove to be correct.

Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . All the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors in this press release. There can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Unless required by applicable securities law, the Company does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Baylin Technologies Inc.

For further information: Investor Relations: Kelly Myles, Marketing and Communications Manager, Baylin Technologies Inc., [email protected]