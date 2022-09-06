Baylin Technologies Announces the Genesis Product Line: The First Release in a Series of New Ku-band SSPAs and SSPBs from its Advantech Wireless Technologies Subsidiary

TORONTO, Sept. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSX: BYL) (the "Company") is pleased to report that its Advantech Wireless Technologies subsidiary has announced the release of Genesis, a new solid-state power amplifier ("SSPA") platform for satellite communications. Genesis is the first in a series of new product releases that will take the Advantech portfolio to a new level in terms of features and benefits.

Initially available in 100, 125, 150, 200-, and 250-watt Ku band variants, the Genesis family of SSPAs provides high end features that are unique to this product line, including a modular platform, streamlined manufacturability, and ease of serviceability. With the Genesis platform, which runs on a proprietary CANBus-based internal communication architecture, amplifiers can be linked together to operate as a much larger, and more powerful, amplifier without the need for an outboard logic controller.

John Restivo, Advantech President said, "The engineering team has developed a secure platform that encompasses the latest in hardware and software technologies. Additional frequency bands, and higher power levels, will be available in the coming months."

Leighton Carroll, CEO of Baylin said, "This is a significant step forward for our Advantech team. For our customers, the improvements in modularity, fault tolerance, performance, maintenance, and operational monitoring and control are meaningful over our legacy Ku products as well as our competition. Additionally, we expect the improvements in manufacturability and component architecture will help drive operational efficiencies to our Satcom business over time."

About Baylin

Baylin is a leading diversified global technology company. The Company focuses on the research, design, development, manufacture and sale of passive and active radio-frequency products, satellite communications products, and supporting services.

