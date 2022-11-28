Baylin Technologies Announces Receipt of Purchase Orders Totalling Over $6.7 Million CAD for its Satcom Division

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies is pleased to announce that its Advantech Wireless Technologies ("Advantech") subsidiary has received an order for two additional Summit II systems as part of a large-scale western government program. The current order, valued at approximately $5.1 M CAD, is for Phases II and III of what is anticipated to be a twenty-phase network with an expected total value of over $48M CAD with deliveries expected over the anticipated eight-year term of the program.

John Restivo, President of Advantech, explains, "As a result of the successful deployment of Phase I, we are pleased to receive this follow-on order and commence work on the next two phases of this large scale, mission critical network. We are supplying Advantech's high-power Summit II Solid State Power Amplifier systems which have been configured to be a perfect fit for this very special application."

In separate news, Advantech received another order for its X-band Summit II systems valued at approximately $1.6M CAD for a deep space communication application for a European client. Available in L, S, C, X and Ku-band, at power levels greater than 8,000 watts, Summit II soft-fail redundant SSPA systems lead the market for ultra-high-power RF applications.

Leighton Carroll, CEO of Baylin Technologies, said "With Phase I successfully deployed for our customer's government purpose, the order represents the first of many more for these systems we will be building in our Quebec facility. Moreover, the additional X-band Summit II based system order demonstrates our unique competitive differentiation in high power satellite communication applications. This is a testament to the talents and dedication of the people in our Advantech Wireless business."

About Baylin

Baylin is a leading diversified global technology company. The Company focuses on research, design, development, manufacturing, and sales of passive and active radio-frequency products and services. We strive to meet our customers' needs and anticipate the direction of the market.

