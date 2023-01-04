Baylin Technologies Announces Receipt of Over $1.0M CAD in Purchase Orders for its Multibeam Antennas on Behalf of a Major NA Carrier

TORONTO, Jan. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSX: BYL) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Galtronics subsidiary has received orders totaling more than $1.0M CAD for its innovative multibeam antennas on behalf of a major North American carrier. This is the first multibeam order for use with low-band spectrum, as well as the new C-band spectrum, and expands these types of opportunities for Galtronics' business. It also represents a new carrier customer for the Galtronics' multibeam antennas.

The recently released multibeam models cover additional spectrum frequencies used by wireless carriers. The success of the technology and its overall value has opened additional opportunities for the business across multiple new customer use cases.

Minya Gavrilovic, President and CTO of Galtronics, explains, "This is a significant achievement for the business. Within three months of our announcement of the availability of these new multibeam antennas, we have received a significant order. It's a validation that our product design is what the market wants, solving customer needs in high traffic locations."

Leighton Carroll, CEO of the Company, said "Galtronics multibeam antennas deliver huge increases in network capacity when customer density and throughput are at a premium. They have been deployed at airports, special events, and as Cell-On-Wheels to solve our customers' needs for a quality experience in high traffic environments. This win is another demonstration of the versatility and quality of our technology."

Galtronics expects that the demand for mobile bandwidth will continue to grow as the need for high-speed, high-density, ultra-fast cellular connections at stadiums, venues, airports, and other high traffic locations will only increase over time. Galtronics solves customers' needs through unique patent pending technologies.

About Baylin

Baylin is a leading diversified global technology company. The Company focuses on the research, design, development, manufacturing, and sale of passive and active radio-frequency products, satellite communications products, and supporting services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. They are not statements of historical fact. Rather, they are disclosure regarding conditions, developments, events, or financial performance that we expect or anticipate may or will occur in the future, including, among other things, information or statements concerning our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, statements with respect to management's beliefs, estimates, intentions and plans, and statements concerning anticipated future circumstances, events, expectations, operations, performance, or results. Forward-looking statements can be identified generally by the use of forward‑looking terminology, such as "anticipate", "believe", "could" "should", "would", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "indicate", "intend", "likely, "may", "plan", "potential", "project", "outlook", "seek", "target", "trend" or "will", or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, and are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

The forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the technical capability and benefits of our multibeam antennas and the expected increase in demand for mobile bandwidth. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and estimates made by us in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, including projected growth and sales in passive and active radio frequency and terrestrial microwave products and services, and other factors we believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances, but there can be no assurance that such assumptions and estimates will prove to be correct.

Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors in this press release. There can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Unless required by applicable securities law, the Company does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

