Baylin Technologies Announces Receipt of a $1.75M (CAD) Purchase Order from a Major Satellite Services Provider

TORONTO, April 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSX: BYL) ("Baylin" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Advantech Wireless Technologies Inc. ("Advantech"), has received an order valued at $1,750,000 CAD from a major satellite services provider. The order is for Advantech's 3kw Summit soft-fail redundant SSPA systems.

Summit systems from Advantech contain 4, 8 or 16 high-power SSPAs that are phase-combined to achieve thousands of watts of RF output power. The Summit software platform enables the highest Mean-Time-Between-Failures (MTBF) by monitoring the health of each amplifier in the system to ensure consistent output, even with an amplifier failure. Modular architecture, and the ability to replace amplifiers in a short time frame, results in the lowest Mean-Time-To-Repair (MTTR) in the industry for high powered satellite amplifiers.

Advantech's President, John Restivo, states, "Advantech is committed to maintaining its legacy of producing extremely high-power amplifiers and systems for the satcom community. This legacy has established Advantech as the "go-to" brand for all big power applications."

Leighton Carroll, Baylin's CEO, said "This is yet another example of the work the team has been doing to competitively differentiate Advantech from others in the satellite communications amplifier business. While there are many firms which can handle low power applications, high power with strong consistency is just one way Advantech differentiates itself."

About Baylin

Baylin is a leading diversified global technology company. The Company focuses on the research, design, development, manufacturing, and sale of passive and active radio-frequency products, satellite communications products, and supporting services.

For further information: Investor Relations: Kelly Myles, Marketing and Communications Manager, Baylin Technologies Inc., [email protected]