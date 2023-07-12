Baylin Technologies Announces its Multibeam Antennas are Facilitating Communications at the 2023 Calgary Stampede

TORONTO, July 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSX: BYL) is pleased to announce that a Canadian carrier has installed Galtronics multibeam antennas for the 2023 Calgary Stampede, billed as "The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth", which is taking place from July 7 to July 16.

Due to the heavy volume of cellular traffic that is generated, large events require the support of technologies capable of handling high capacity, highspeed throughput to ensure attendee satisfaction. The patented Galtronics multibeam antennas are unique in their ability to handle large scale events in a cost-effective manner.

Baylin CEO, Leighton Carroll, said "I am pleased that our multibeam antennas were chosen to provide capacity for the record crowds in attendance at the 2023 Calgary Stampede. The attendees expect their phones to have a high speed always-on connection. Galtronics antennas ensure attendees experience superior connectivity while enjoying high data throughput at this uniquely Canadian event."

About Baylin

Baylin is a leading diversified global technology company. The Company focuses on research, design, development, manufacturing, and sales of passive and active radio-frequency products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. We strive to meet our customers' needs and anticipate the direction of the market.

SOURCE Baylin Technologies Inc.

For further information: Investor Relations: Kelly Myles, Marketing and Communications Manager, Baylin Technologies Inc., [email protected]