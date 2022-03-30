Baylin Technologies Announces Fully Approved Status with Tier One North American Carrier

TORONTO, March 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSX: BYL) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Galtronics USA subsidiary has recently been fully approved by a Tier One North American carrier to sell its DAS, Inbuilding, Stadium and Venue infrastructure products throughout the United States.

Galtronics is now fully approved at all three of the largest US carriers for in building installations. This development allows the Galtronics sales team to sell directly into this new customer nationally. It also means the employees of all three US national carriers will be able to choose Galtronics products for their projects and purchase in their internal purchasing systems.

"Having our full line up of DAS, In Building, Stadium and Venue products approved for purchase across the United States is a major development in our ability to sell to this customer", said Leighton Carroll, Chief Executive Officer of Baylin. "Our infrastructure sales and engineering teams worked diligently over the course of many months to receive this approval."

Minya Gavrilovic, President of Galtronics USA, added, "I am very pleased with the antenna innovations our team has engineered as well as the tenacity of our sales team in getting these products in front of and ultimately into the purchasing system of this US Carrier's portfolio of approved products". "The range of products we have developed to solve particular connectivity issues, efficiently and effectively address our customers' specifications with superior performance."

About Baylin

Baylin is a leading diversified global technology company. The Company focuses on research, design, development, manufacturing, and sales of passive and active radio-frequency products, satellite communications products, and supporting services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward looking statements are not statements of historical fact. Rather, they are disclosure regarding conditions, developments, events or financial performance that we expect or anticipate may or will occur in the future, including, among other things, information or statements concerning our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, statements with respect to management's beliefs, estimates, intentions and plans, and statements concerning anticipated future circumstances, events, expectations, operations, performance or results. Forward-looking statements can be identified generally by the use of forward–looking terminology, such as "anticipate", "believe", "could" "should", "would", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "indicate", "intend", "likely, "may", "outlook" "plan", "potential", "project", , "seek", "target", "trend" or "will", or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, and are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

The forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding our ability to sell products into the US market as a result of being made an approved supplier to a major US carrier. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and estimates made by us in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, including projected growth and sales in passive and active radio frequency and terrestrial microwave products and services, and other factors we believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances, but there can be no assurance that such assumptions and estimates will prove to be correct.

Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . All the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors in this press release. There can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Unless required by applicable securities law, the Company does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Baylin Technologies Inc.

For further information: Investor Relations: Kelly Myles, Marketing and Communications Manager, Baylin Technologies Inc., [email protected]