Baylin Technologies Announces Award of Over $655k (CAD) for NASA's Lunar Exploration Initiative

TORONTO, April 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSX: BYL) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Advantech Wireless subsidiary has received a new award valued at over $655,000 (CAD) for high-power SSPA systems to support NASA's Lunar Exploration and Colonization initiative-Artemis.

Designed to operate over special Cislunar frequencies, these fully redundant amplifier systems are specifically engineered to fit in the interior of large-aperture, full motion antennas, as part of NASA's drive to segregate their Near Space operations (between earth's surface and 2 million kilometers out) from their Deep Space operations.

John Restivo, President of Advantech Wireless Technologies, comments on his team's win. "This award is yet another example of Advantech's success in establishing ourselves as a key provider of ground station systems needed to support NASA's Artemis Program".

Baylin's CEO, Leighton Carroll said, "The NASA lunar exploration mission includes direct-to-earth communication and navigation services which require unique high-power capabilities. This was a competitive bidding process and seeing Advantech selected for another NASA Artemis program speaks to the quality technology our teams are delivering."

About Baylin

Baylin is a leading diversified global wireless technology company. The Company focuses on the research, design, development, manufacture and sales of passive and active radio-frequency and satellite communications products, and supporting services. The Company aspires to exceed its customers' needs and anticipate the direction of the market. For further information, please visit www.baylintech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

