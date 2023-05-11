Baylin Announces Voting Results from the 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Baylin Technologies Inc.

May 11, 2023, 17:00 ET

TORONTO, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSX: BYL) (the "Company") announced today the results of matters voted on at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 11, 2023 (the "Meeting"). The voting results of each such matter are outlined below.

There were 54,926,545 common shares of the Company represented by shareholders present in person or by proxy at the Meeting, representing approximately 68.4% of the Company's total issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date for the Meeting.

Matter 1:        Election of Directors

On a vote by way of ballot, each of the six nominees proposed by management was elected to serve as a director of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Nominee

Votes in Favour

Votes Withheld

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

Janice Davis

53,551,431

99.76

126,323

0.24

Bejoy Pankajakshan

53,545,760

99.75

131,994

0.25

Barry Reiter

53,427,207

99.53

250,547

0.47

Jeffrey Royer

53,467,307

99.61

210,447

0.39

David Saska

53,557,807

99.78

119,947

0.22

Donald Simmonds

53,576,307

99.81

101,447

0.19

Harold Wolkin

53,210,365

99.13

467,389

0.87


Matter 2:        Appointment of Auditors

On a vote by way of ballot, RSM Canada LLP were appointed auditors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders, at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors of the Company.

Votes in Favour

Votes Withheld

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

54,613,404

99.87

69,773

0.13


Matter 3:        Amended and Restated Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan - Unallocated Awards

On a vote by way of ballot, shareholders authorized the Company to continue to grant unallocated awards (options, rights and other entitlements) under the Amended and Restated Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan for a further period of three years, all as described in the Management Information Circular for the Meeting.

Votes in Favour

Votes Against

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

53,168,696

99.05

509,058

0.95


Matter 4:        Amended and Restated Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan - Amendment to Increase the Number of Common Shares Issuable under the Plan

On a vote by way of ballot, shareholders approved an amendment to the Amended and Restated Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan to increase the number of common shares issuable under the Plan from 10% to 12% of the number of common shares outstanding from time to time, all as described in the Management Information Circular for the Meeting.

Votes in Favour

Votes Against

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

53,053,342

98.84

642,412

1.16
About Baylin

Baylin is a diversified global wireless technology company. We focus on the research, design, development, manufacture and sale of passive and active radio-frequency products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. For further information, please visit www.baylintech.com.

