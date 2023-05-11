Baylin Announces Voting Results from the 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSX: BYL) (the "Company") announced today the results of matters voted on at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 11, 2023 (the "Meeting"). The voting results of each such matter are outlined below.

There were 54,926,545 common shares of the Company represented by shareholders present in person or by proxy at the Meeting, representing approximately 68.4% of the Company's total issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date for the Meeting.

Matter 1: Election of Directors

On a vote by way of ballot, each of the six nominees proposed by management was elected to serve as a director of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Nominee Votes in Favour Votes Withheld Number Percentage Number Percentage Janice Davis 53,551,431 99.76 126,323 0.24 Bejoy Pankajakshan 53,545,760 99.75 131,994 0.25 Barry Reiter 53,427,207 99.53 250,547 0.47 Jeffrey Royer 53,467,307 99.61 210,447 0.39 David Saska 53,557,807 99.78 119,947 0.22 Donald Simmonds 53,576,307 99.81 101,447 0.19 Harold Wolkin 53,210,365 99.13 467,389 0.87



Matter 2: Appointment of Auditors

On a vote by way of ballot, RSM Canada LLP were appointed auditors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders, at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors of the Company.

Votes in Favour Votes Withheld Number Percentage Number Percentage 54,613,404 99.87 69,773 0.13



Matter 3: Amended and Restated Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan - Unallocated Awards

On a vote by way of ballot, shareholders authorized the Company to continue to grant unallocated awards (options, rights and other entitlements) under the Amended and Restated Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan for a further period of three years, all as described in the Management Information Circular for the Meeting.

Votes in Favour Votes Against Number Percentage Number Percentage 53,168,696 99.05 509,058 0.95



Matter 4: Amended and Restated Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan - Amendment to Increase the Number of Common Shares Issuable under the Plan

On a vote by way of ballot, shareholders approved an amendment to the Amended and Restated Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan to increase the number of common shares issuable under the Plan from 10% to 12% of the number of common shares outstanding from time to time, all as described in the Management Information Circular for the Meeting.

Votes in Favour Votes Against Number Percentage Number Percentage 53,053,342 98.84 642,412 1.16

About Baylin

Baylin is a diversified global wireless technology company. We focus on the research, design, development, manufacture and sale of passive and active radio-frequency products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. For further information, please visit www.baylintech.com.

SOURCE Baylin Technologies Inc.

