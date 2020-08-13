Baylin Announces Voting Results From The 2020 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders
Aug 13, 2020, 17:05 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSX: BYL) ("Baylin" or the "Company") announced today the results of matters voted on at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on August 13, 2020 (the "Meeting"). The voting results of each of the matters presented at the Meeting are outlined below.
There were 40 shareholders represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting holding an aggregate of 24,892,094 common shares of the Company, representing 60.89% of the Company's total issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date for the Meeting.
Matter 1: Election of Directors
On a vote by way of ballot, each of the seven nominees proposed by management was elected to serve as a director of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. The numbers in respect of the vote are based on the ballots received.
|
Nominee
|
Votes In Favour
|
Votes Withheld
|
#
|
%
|
#
|
%
|
Janice Davis
|
24,826,746
|
99.76
|
60,246
|
0.24
|
Randy L. Dewey
|
24,166,277
|
97.10
|
720,715
|
2.90
|
Barry J. Reiter
|
24,256,827
|
97.47
|
630,165
|
2.53
|
Jeffrey C. Royer
|
24,281,927
|
97.57
|
605,065
|
2.43
|
David J. Saska
|
24,597,756
|
98.84
|
289,236
|
1.16
|
Donald E. Simmonds
|
24,597,756
|
98.84
|
289,236
|
1.16
|
Harold M. Wolkin
|
24,019,187
|
96.51
|
867,805
|
3.49
Matter 2: Appointment of Auditor
On a vote by way of a show of hands, RSM Canada LLP was appointed as auditor of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successor is appointed, at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors of the Company. The numbers in respect of the vote are based on the proxies received.
|
Votes In Favour
|
Votes Withheld
|
#
|
%
|
#
|
%
|
24,021,397
|
98.69
|
318,298
|
1.31
Matter 3: Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan
On a vote by way of ballot, shareholders approved the Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. The numbers in respect of the vote are based on the ballots received.
|
Votes In Favour
|
Votes Withheld
|
#
|
%
|
#
|
%
|
23,688,538
|
95.18
|
1,198,454
|
4.82
ABOUT BAYLIN
Baylin is a leading diversified global wireless technology management company. Baylin focuses on research, design, development, manufacturing and sales of passive and active radio-frequency products and services. Baylin aspires to exceed its customers' needs and anticipate the direction of the market. For further information, please visit www.baylintech.com .
